Kristin Juszczyk teases pregnancy goals as Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy shows off baby bump in mini-skirt and Broncos no. 8 jersey

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, for the first time has hinted about expanding her family. As Kennedy Stidham, the pregnant wife of Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham, showed off her gameday style during the team’s Week 1 win over the Titans on Instagram, Kristin loved the look:“Mood board for my future pregnant self 😍.”Source: (Via Instagram/ @kennedystidham)Expecting baby number three, Kennedy wore a cropped white Broncos jersey with Jarrett’s No. 8, a short white skirt, tall black boots, and a football-shaped purse.She posed on the field with Jarrett and their daughter, writing on Instagram:“Biggest fans of no. 8 !!!! 🫶🏼🧡💙”Kristin and Kyle have been married since July 2019, after meeting back in 2014 when Kyle played for the Ravens and Kristin was in college. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey got engaged in 2017 with a beachside proposal and had a big, fun wedding in New York.Kristin later left her real estate job to chase her dream in fashion. Now she’s known for her custom game-day outfits, and her brand Off Season went viral when Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes wore her jackets to Chiefs games.Kristin Juszczyk has officially teamed up with the WNBAKristin Juszczyk launched her first WNBA clothing line through her brand, Off Season, which she co-founded with Emma Grede. The collection dropped on Thursday, and features cool, sporty outfits for four teams: the Golden State Valkyries, Indiana Fever, Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe line includes jackets, vests, and unisex pieces made with high-quality fabrics. Prices range from $110 to $185. WNBA can buy them online at Off Season, Fanatics or the WNBA Store.Kristin said the designs are inspired by the power and movement of women’s sports. She looks up to Fever star, Caitlin Clark, and her best friend, George Kittle's wife, Claire Kittle, who played college basketball. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKristin Juszczyk’s brand Off Season is back with new NFL fashion. They just announced fresh pieces from their ready-to-wear collection. The gear includes outfits for top teams like the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Lions, Packers and Eagles. Sizes go from XXS to 3XL, and prices start at about $110.