  Kristin Juszczyk teases pregnancy goals as Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy shows off baby bump in mini-skirt and Broncos no. 8 jersey

Kristin Juszczyk teases pregnancy goals as Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy shows off baby bump in mini-skirt and Broncos no. 8 jersey

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 10, 2025 17:35 GMT
Kristin Juszczyk teases pregnancy goals as Jarrett Stidham
Kristin Juszczyk teases pregnancy goals as Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy shows off baby bump in mini-skirt and Broncos no. 8 jersey (Imagn/Instagram)

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, for the first time has hinted about expanding her family. As Kennedy Stidham, the pregnant wife of Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham, showed off her gameday style during the team’s Week 1 win over the Titans on Instagram, Kristin loved the look:

“Mood board for my future pregnant self 😍.”
Source: (Via Instagram/ @kennedystidham)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @kennedystidham)

Expecting baby number three, Kennedy wore a cropped white Broncos jersey with Jarrett’s No. 8, a short white skirt, tall black boots, and a football-shaped purse.

She posed on the field with Jarrett and their daughter, writing on Instagram:

“Biggest fans of no. 8 !!!! 🫶🏼🧡💙”

Kristin and Kyle have been married since July 2019, after meeting back in 2014 when Kyle played for the Ravens and Kristin was in college.

They got engaged in 2017 with a beachside proposal and had a big, fun wedding in New York.

Kristin later left her real estate job to chase her dream in fashion. Now she’s known for her custom game-day outfits, and her brand Off Season went viral when Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes wore her jackets to Chiefs games.

Kristin Juszczyk has officially teamed up with the WNBA

Kristin Juszczyk launched her first WNBA clothing line through her brand, Off Season, which she co-founded with Emma Grede. The collection dropped on Thursday, and features cool, sporty outfits for four teams: the Golden State Valkyries, Indiana Fever, Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty.

The line includes jackets, vests, and unisex pieces made with high-quality fabrics. Prices range from $110 to $185. WNBA can buy them online at Off Season, Fanatics or the WNBA Store.

Kristin said the designs are inspired by the power and movement of women’s sports. She looks up to Fever star, Caitlin Clark, and her best friend, George Kittle's wife, Claire Kittle, who played college basketball.

Kristin Juszczyk’s brand Off Season is back with new NFL fashion. They just announced fresh pieces from their ready-to-wear collection. The gear includes outfits for top teams like the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Lions, Packers and Eagles. Sizes go from XXS to 3XL, and prices start at about $110.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
