"Getting more from Mac Jones" - Kurt Warner feels rookie Patriots QB is better than Tom Brady in first year as starter

Seemingly overnight, Mac Jones has taken the NFL by storm. Last week, Jones was a quarterback in his rookie season that was completely written off by most of the NFL community. This week, the rookie quarterback is getting praise and expectations thrown at him from every channel in the NFL. Kurt Warner may have given Mac Jones the biggest compliment of all of them.

Is Mac Jones better than Tom Brady?

Speaking on the Rich Eisen show, Kurt Warner opened the path for a new idea. Rich Eisen said Mac Jones' rookie season has essentially matched what Brady was able to do in his first season as a starter. However, Warner took that assertion one step further, saying that the Patriots are getting "more out of Mac Jones than Tom Brady."

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7



Pats have (48) twenty-yard plays, 2nd-most in NFL. 51 all of last season



👊🏻👊🏻👏👏 Remember when we were told Mac Jones couldn’t quarterback an explosive offense?Pats have (48) twenty-yard plays, 2nd-most in NFL. 51 all of last season👊🏻👊🏻👏👏 @PaulHembo Remember when we were told Mac Jones couldn’t quarterback an explosive offense? Pats have (48) twenty-yard plays, 2nd-most in NFL. 51 all of last season 👊🏻👊🏻👏👏 @PaulHembo

Watching the clip of the show, Rich Eisen's expression seemed to be that of an epiphany. It was also a look of surprise, as Eisen had just set the stage for the question by describing Brady as the "quarterback who beat [Warner] in the Super Bowl."

Tyrann Mathieu @Mathieu_Era Mac Jones wasn’t trendy enough for y’all at first huh now y’all love him…. Man, y’all funny!!! Day in and day out!!! Y’all should be on Comedy Central Mac Jones wasn’t trendy enough for y’all at first huh now y’all love him…. Man, y’all funny!!! Day in and day out!!! Y’all should be on Comedy Central

Warner saying that Mac Jones might be better is a surprising statement. Warner, who lost to Tom Brady, says Jones is essentially better. By saying Jones is better, he's pushing Brady down a peg and effectively himself as the one who lost to him.

Warner, of course, led the St. Louis Rams to the Super Bowl as an undrafted free agent and won the big game in 1999, lost in the Wild Card round in 2000, and reached the Super Bowl in 2001. It was the 2001 game in which he came up short against Tom Brady.

Tom Brady's first season as a starter saw him throw for 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Meanwhile, Mac Jones has thrown for 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his first season. At this point, the odds are good that Jones will overtake Tom Brady's stats from 2001.

What is most impressive about this is how Mac Jones is doing this as a starter in his rookie season. Most rookies tend to struggle in their first season. While Jones has had his dark spots, the overall picture for Jones is impressive. In his first three games, Jones threw for two touchdowns and three interceptions. Since then, the rookie has thrown for 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The season has a way to go, but Jones is looking as good as ever.

Edited by Henno van Deventer