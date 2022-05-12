"There, I said it" - NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner weighs in on viral video of Tua Tagovailoa underthrowing a pass to Tyreek Hill

Not many quarterbacks divide opinion like Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback has caused a lot of conjecture with his play since entering the league.

His poor throws and bad interceptions have left many wondering if he is the guy to lead the franchise. Well, now even more ammunition for the naysayers has come out.

Tua throwing a rocket to Tyreek Hill Tua throwing a rocket to Tyreek Hill 🚀 https://t.co/Mq2zEcW25Q

A video of Tagovailoa has surfaced of him severely underthrowing a ball to Tyreek Hill, with many criticizing the quarterback for doing so. However, Hall of Famer Kurt Warner has leapt to the 24-year-old's defense via his Twitter page.

"I played many years of professional football & as much as I hate to admit it, “I under-threw deep passes a number of times in practice!!” There I said it… #GoodToGetThatOffMyChest 🙄"

It doesn't take much for people to start criticizing players when they see a viral video. In Tua Tagovailoa's case, it was a simple under-thrown ball, similar to what many quarterbacks indulge in, that caused some angst among the NFL fraternity.

Miami Dolphins load up to help Tua Tagovailoa

Tyreek Hill at his Miami Dolphins Press Conference

With Miami struggling somewhat last season, they fired Brian Flores and hired Mike McDaniel to replace him. The offseason recruiting drive for the Dolphins has been nothing short of sensational.

To help the franchise and Tua Tagovailoa move forward, the organization opened the cheque book and signed Sony Michel, Tyreek Hill, Cedric Wilson, Terron Armstead, Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Connor Williams. All of them are offensive players.

Entering the 2022 season, Tagovailoa is going to have some serious weapons at his disposal. Two new receivers in Hill and Cedric Wilson Jr., and a pair of star running backs in Edmonds and Mostert will be of great help.

However, more important would be some offensive line help with Armstead and Williams brought in to protect the 24-year-old.

Many have said that this is the year where the league sees if the 24-year-old quarterback can make it. He now has all the tools and weapons at his disposal to succeed and has a star defense on the other side as well.

It will be a defining year for the former Alabama star as he has had a way out for his performances over the last couple of years. Not now.

With the wealth of weapons and the strengthening of the offensive line, he is expected to take giant strides in 2022. But will he? Time will tell.

