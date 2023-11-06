Dak Prescott faced the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and, again, he came up short. The last several years have been a pattern and NFL analyst Kyle Brandt is sick of talking about it.

At least, that is what Brandt essentially said on Good Morning Football. He compared Prescott's impressive stats to the number of calories in a donut and french fries.

"It's empty calories... In the fitness world, they talk about empty calories where it's like you could have a donut or French fries that are loaded with calories," Brandt said. "There is zero nutritional value. ... It does nothing for you. So the Cowboys have had this for years where it's like, where is the actual value in this?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

He continued, also offering a comparison of the drama between the quarterback and head coach Mike McCarthy to a tired comedian who is past his or her prime.

"You knew they were going to lose that game because you've heard this joke before," Brandt added. "The McCarthy-Dak thing is a stand-up who constantly does the same routine. It's always about like 'this wife of mine' and like, can we get a new act?"

How many times has Dak Prescott lost to the Philadelphia Eagles?

Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

Since 2016, Prescott has faced the birds twice per year. In that span, the Eagles have played in two Super Bowls and won one. While it's obvious which team has the edge in the modern Super Bowl race, how does the quarterback fare in head-to-head matchups?

The Cowboys have gone 9-6 since he took over the duties from Tony Romo. As such, Prescott has earned bragging rights in at least one category. However, since the start of 2022, the Eagles now lead the recent series at a 2-1 record.

If Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and the rest of the team don't defend their home turf in their next matchup, it will be a 3-1 record for the Eagles, allowing them the biggest bragging rights on this front. Of course, that would also be in addition to the fact that the Eagles have been to three Super Bowls.

The Eagles reached the Super Bowl in the 2004, 2017 and 2022 seasons. Meanwhile, Jones hasn't reached the final round of the playoffs since the Troy Aikman era in 1995.

Will 2023 be a new act disguised as an old one for Dak Prescott?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.