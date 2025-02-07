Kyle Hamilton reveals why he hates seeing the Lombardi Trophy on set

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was not a fan of seeing the Lombardi Trophy on the set of "Up & Adams."

He joined Kay Adams on the program Friday morning ahead of Super Bowl LIX. During the interview, Adams pointed out that the trophy was between them and asked Hamilton how he felt about it. Hamilton described the feeling as "bad juju."

"It's bad juju. It's kind of like seeing your bride in her wedding dress before the day. Maybe I shouldn't even look at it."

The Ravens ended the season with a record of 12-5 and were eliminated from the playoffs by the Buffalo Bills in their Divisional Round matchup. Hamilton and the Ravens had a lot of high hopes for potentially competing in the Super Bowl this year, especially after the offseason addition of Derrick Henry. However, things didn't pan out for them this time around.

The NFL prepares for a potentially historic Super Bowl LIX

While Kyle Hamilton and the Ravens won't be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this year, either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles will be. The Chiefs and Eagles will go head-to-head in the big game this weekend from New Orleans. However, there's potential history to be made on one side of the field.

Should the Chiefs pick up the victory this weekend, they'll become the first team in league history to have won three straight Super Bowls. Of course, they'll have to do so against an Eagles team that has been monstrous in the run game this year.

That's in large part due to offseason acquisition Saquon Barkley, who has run rampant behind Philadelphia's offensive line.

The Mahomes-led Chiefs are flanked by the likes of Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy and Kareem Hunt. There's a reason this Chiefs team has won back-to-back Super Bowls, and they're more than capable of making NFL history this weekend by doing it yet again.

This will be a rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles' initial Super Bowl matchup two years ago, where Kansas City edged out the Eagles, 38-35. Super Bowl LIX will go down from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana this weekend (Sunday, February 9, 2025).

