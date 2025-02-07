NFL legend Terrell Davis makes feelings clear on Saquon Barkley ahead of Super Bowl 2025

Terrell Davis has no reservations about Saquon Barkley potentially breaking his single-season rushing record. The NFL Hall of Famer embraced the possibility during the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX.

Davis' record of 2,476 total rushing yards from 1998 has stood as a benchmark for decades. Saquon Barkley sits just 30 yards away from surpassing this mark, with 2,447 yards already accumulated this season.

Speaking on the Breakfast Ball show on Wednesday, Davis offered candid praise for the Eagles running back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's not about whether I want him to, but if somebody's gonna break it, it couldn't happen to a better guy," Davis said. "A better athlete, a better person.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"What makes it more impressive is Saquon wasn't trying to break records. He was breaking records within the normal scope of him playing. That's the cool thing about it."

Expand Tweet

Saquon Barkley's season mirrors Davis' historic 1998 performance. He rushed for 2,005 yards during the regular season and added 442 yards in the playoffs. The running back has seven touchdown runs over 60 yards this season, an NFL record.

After being allowed to walk in free agency last offseason, Barkley is now on the brink of NFL history. His playoff performances have been extraordinary - 119 yards against the Packers, 205 against the Rams and 118 against the Commanders.

Saquon Barkley said Super Bowl matters more

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Philadelphia Eagles Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Barkley himself understands the magnitude of his potential record.

"I think it's an honor to be mentioned in the same category as those guys within a season," he said.

He acknowledged legends like Barry Sanders, Walter Payton, and Marshall Faulk while remaining humble. For Barkley, the individual record takes a backseat to team success:

"None of this matters now unless we win the Super Bowl."

The Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs - a team that hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 18 consecutive games.

Davis, who won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Broncos, sees something special in Barkley's journey:

"Excited for him, his journey, where he was last year and now, he gets a chance to be in the postseason, one game away from winning the Super Bowl."

If successful, Barkley would join an elite group. He could become only the third rushing champion to win a Super Bowl, alongside Terrell Davis and Emmitt Smith. His 2,760 total yards from scrimmage are just 3 yards shy of Davis' record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.