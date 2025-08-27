Kyle Hamilton's GF Reese sends 5-word message as Ravens S makes NFL history with $100.4M contract extension 

The Baltimore Ravens secured the long-term future of their defense with All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton as the two sides finalised a four-year, $100.4 million contract extension.

The deal, which makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history, includes $82 million guaranteed, shattering the previous record for the position.

On a personal note, Hamilton's girlfriend, Reese Damm, got in on the celebration by posting a picture on Instagram stories.

She had a picture of the couple sitting together at a table with the contract and dubbed it:

"Could not be more proud."

Kyle Hamilton's GF Reese sends 5-word message in IG

The agreement comes less than six months after the Ravens picked up Hamilton's fifth-year option, underscoring the team’s commitment to one of its most dynamic young stars.

The extension secures Hamilton’s future in Baltimore through the 2030 season. He joins quarterback Lamar Jackson as the only Ravens players with a contract valued at over $100 million.

Ravens GM Praises Kyle Hamilton's "Unicorn" abilities

NFL: Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn

Manager Eric DeCosta commented about the franchise's faith in Kyle Hamilton in a press conference on Wednesday. He said Hamilton is versatile enough to be referred to as a "unicorn."

"One of the things you love about Kyle is he's kind of a unicorn," DeCosta said.

"He can do many different things. He does them all very well."

Hamilton was drafted 14th overall from Notre Dame in 2022 and quickly positioned himself as one of the elite defensive players in the NFL. He was the youngest starter selected to the Pro Bowl in his second season as a defensive player and from there, he was recognized as a first-team All-Pro in 2023.

"I think the deal really does speak to how we feel about Kyle ... The highest-paid safety in the NFL … that’s a responsibility that we don't take lightly," DeCosta stated.

"I think Kyle has proven that he's going to carry that very well, and we expect him to continue to be an impact player on our defense for years to come."

Hamilton's "do-it-all" playing style reflects the fact that he was the only defensive back in the league who had at least 100 tackles, an interception, two sacks and two forced fumbles in a single season.

