Kyle Juszczyk rates wife Kristin Juszczyk as she turns 49ers rival jersey into slip dress for Week 5 game vs. Rams [WATCH]

By Garima
Modified Oct 02, 2025 22:29 GMT
Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, turned the Niners rival jersey into a creative outfit for San Francisco’s Week 5 game against the LA Rams. She’s known for creating custom game-day looks for NFL wives, girlfriends and celebrities like Taylor Swift, and often wears her own designs to support her husband.

For Thursday’s game, Kristin took a black and red No. 44 rival jersey and turned it into a lace-trimmed slip dress with big red and gold “44” numbers on the front. She posted the look on Instagram before the game.

“Week 5 🏈🖤 gotta bring out the rival jerseys!” she captioned.
Kyle left a comment underneath the post:

"I give it a 44 out of 44!"
As for the game, the Rams and 49ers enter Week 5 with 3-1 records. The Rams are gaining momentum, given incredible performances from wide receiver Puka Nacua. The Niners, however, are dealing with several injuries to cornerstone players like George Kittle, Nick Bosa and quarterback Brock Purdy, who hurt his toe in last week’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and will be out for three months.

Taylor Lautner lauds Kristin Juszczyk for her work

Actor Taylor Lautner wore a custom varsity jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk to the Detroit Lions’ playoff game against the LA Rams in January 2024. On Lautner’s podcast “The Squeeze” on Wednesday, Kristin shared how she worked late nights to finish three jackets for various celebrities including Lautner. Although the jacket was ready and shipped, a snowstorm delayed the delivery.

Kristin searched online for help and found someone who located the jacket at a closed facility. Then the delivery truck broke down an hour from Detroit, but a mechanic fixed it and the jacket arrived just five minutes before kickoff and was hand-delivered to Lautner on the field.

On the podcast, Lautner said about Kristin:

“This time period is when I learned how much of a hustler you are, and that no force shall ever stop you.”
In 2024, he also shared an Instagram video of the moment he received the jacket, writing:

“LFG LIONS! My hero @kristinjuszczyk made this jacket, got it through snow storms, truck breakdowns and delivered to the sideline just in time for kickoff.”

Given her love for clothing, many more looks are sure to come from Kristin.

