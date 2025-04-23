Kyle Juszczyk reacts as Christian McCaffrey becomes newest face of luxury car brand 

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk reacted to Christian McCaffrey becoming the brand ambassador of Cadillac. On Tuesday, the renowned automobile company revealed its new brand ambassador via Instagram.

They shared a picture of the 49ers running back in a black suit, posing in front of a Cadillac. The other pictures in the carousel included one in which McCaffrey was driving a car and one of him in a gym.

Sharing the post, Cadillac had a caption welcoming the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

"Welcome, @christianmccaffrey — Let’s Take The Cadillac. #BrandAmbassador"

Christian McCaffrey's fellow teammate, Kyle Juszczyk, was quick to jump into the comments section with a hilarious remark. He wrote:

"Cmon now! I’m about to squat 550 today after seeing this"

In response, Cadillac replied:

"better get to work"

Kyle Juszczyk's comment (Image Source: Instagram/@christianmccaffrey)

McCaffrey and Juszczyk have been playing together for the 49ers since 2022. The FB joined the team in 2017 after his successful journey with the Baltimore Ravens, while McCaffrey became part of the Niners in 2022.

However, Juszczyk was released by the 49ers in March, but just within a few days, the team re-signed him on a two-year extension.

Kyle Juszczyk celebrates his brother Sean’s birthday in Iceland

This offseason, Kyle Juszczyk found some time for himself to relax and enjoy a vacation with his family. On Saturday, the 49ers FB offered some glimpses of his trip to Iceland with his wife, Kristin, and brother Sean and his wife, Stephanie.

The Juszczyk family was on vacation to celebrate Sean's 40th birthday in March, but shared the pictures in April. Kyle posted several pictures and also penned down a caption summarizing their memorable trip.

"Anyone who knows my brother, Sean, knows what a legend he is so we had to give him a legendary 40th birthday celebration. We took the Viking warrior himself to Iceland."

He further called it a "trip of a lifetime."

"Trip of a lifetime and so thankful to spend it with my big bro!" Juszczyk added.

One of the pictures that stood out was Kyle’s unique look from the vacation. He posed with his brother Sean, holding an axe in his hand and donning a Viking outfit. The family also stayed in a Viking-style house, saw the Northern Lights and hiked the glaciers on their vacation.

