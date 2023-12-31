Kyle Juszczyk's wife gifts Deebo Samuel customized gameday fit endorsing Brock Purdy's MVP case

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is considered a top contender for the MVP award this season. And the second-year quarterback is getting help from Deebo Samuel and teammate Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin.

Samuel walked onto the Washington Commanders' FedEx Field on Sunday morning ahead of the game wearing a puffer vest with Purdy's No. 13 on the front. The back had the quarterback's name, and "MVP" was scattered around the entire vest.

NFL fans soon learned that it was San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, who custom-made the vest for Deebo Samuel. Kristin Juszczyk posted an Instagram video of her creation and said that instead of just making her own custom 49ers outfit this week, she made Samuel one:

"Changed some things up this week and dressed someone other than myself! @19problemz about to have a day!!!!! ‼️‼️‼️ this team! >>>>"

She also predicted that Deebo Samuel was about to have a big day after wearing her custom Brock Purdy vest. Kristin Juszczyk is a clothing designer who creates her own gameday designs each week. She also recently made a custom Green Bay Packers vest for gold medalist Simone Biles to support husband Jonathan Owens.

Brock Purdy MVP odds

Heading into the Christmas night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Brock Purdy's odds of being named NFL MVP were -200. The 49ers quarterback then had four turnovers and left the game and was replaced by Sam Darnold.

While the quarterback is still having an impressive season, his odds of being named MVP have dropped significantly. That's especially so since quarterback Lamar Jackson led his team to a commanding win on the other side of the field.

FanDuel now has Purdy's odds of being named NFL MVP in 2023 as +1300. However, continuing to lead the 49ers to the top seed in the NFC will keep his name in contention for the honor.

Brock Purdy adds another notch to 49ers record books

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has done what no one ever expected. He was picked last in the 2022 NFL draft, earning the title "Mr. Irrelevant" in the process, However, after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy led the team to the NFC title game. An elbow injury hindered his chances of leading his team to the big game.

This season, as the starter beginning in Week 1, he once again has his team as the top in the conference and the current No. 1 seed. On Sunday, he threw his 30th touchdown pass and became the first 49ers quarterback to do so since Jeff Garcia in 2001.

Purdy has already thrown over 4,000 passing yards along with 30 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions.