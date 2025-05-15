Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin has a 4-word reaction after 49ers release 2025 NFL season schedule

The San Francisco 49ers officially revealed their 2025 NFL season schedule on Wednesday via an Instagram post, kicking off conversations around key matchups and projections. They will begin their campaign against NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks and will play five prime-time games – two each on Monday and Sunday nights, and one on Thursday night. The Niners’ bye is slated for Week 14, the latest of any team this season, via ESPN.
Reacting to the release, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk, reposted the team's official Instagram announcement to her story, adding the caption:
“Is it September yet?!?!”
In another Instagram Story, Kristin also posted about her evening plans, sharing an image of herself in an oversized outfit ahead of dinner with Niners tight end George Kittle’s wife, Claire Kittle. She captioned it:
“Dinner with @clairekittle & then a cut and toner. Talk about a perfect night!”
Meanwhile, the 49ers are preparing to debut a new look in 2025 as part of the NFL and Nike’s "Rivalries" initiative. Designed to highlight division rivalries, the new uniforms will reflect the team’s local identity and community pride. In another update posted by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco earlier this month, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will wear No. 14, a number previously worn by quarterback Brock Purdy during his rookie camp.
As the offseason progresses, San Francisco’s ability to capitalize on its schedule will ultimately depend on player performance and health, not projections.
Kristin’s heartfelt birthday tribute as Kyle Juszczyk recommitted to the 49ers on a new deal
On April 24, Kristin Juszczyk shared an Instagram post, wishing a happy birthday to her husband, Kyle Juszczyk. She posted two black-and-white photos and added the caption:
“Happy birthday to the love of my life @juicecheck44 loving you is the easiest thing I've ever done. Every year on this earth has formed you into the man you are...smart, funny, kind, driven, sexy and endlessly good. Forever grateful for April 23rd. I love you.”
In March, Juszczyk signed a two-year, $8M deal to stay with the Niners after a brief release earlier in the offseason. He took a pay cut to return, even though the Steelers offered him more money.
Having joined the team in 2017, Juszczyk has been named to the Pro Bowl every season. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2023 and second-team in 2024.
