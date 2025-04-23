Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin adds $5,600,000,000 worth NFL team to her Off Season brand's portfolio

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, has been expanding her fashion brand, Off Season, and has added another NFL team to her portfolio. The fashion designer had launched her brand earlier this year and first worked on the merchandise for five NFL teams, including the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions.

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, Kristin reshared a post from her brand welcoming the NFL's Green Bay Packers, worth around $5,600,000,000 (via Forbes), to Off Season.

"Introducing Green Bay Packers to @offseasonbrand", she wrote in the IG story.

Still from Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin's Instagram story/@kristinjuszczyk)

Kristin Juszczyk's brand is best known for creating themed jackets, vests, coats, and other merchandise related to the NFL. Her fashion designs are pretty popular even among the NFL players' partners, with Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany wearing her designs.

Kristin Juszczyk opened up about her fashion brand in an exclusive interview with Essence in January 2025

"For years, I’ve been reimagining what team pride can look like, but seeing the incredible response from other players’ wives, celebrity fans and everyday supporters showed me this could be something bigger," she said.

Kristin has collaborated with the co-founder of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand, Emma Grede, to launch her Off Season brand.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shows off chic nail art on Instagram

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, often makes waves on the internet with her fashion designs. She regularly updates her fans about her day-to-day life on her social media handle.

On Tuesday, she posted a picture of her nail art on her Instagram story along with the caption, reading:

"I fear my nail tech is Picasso"

Still from Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin's Instagram story/@kristinjuszczyk)

Kristin Juszczyk has not limited her designs to the NFL only. Earlier this month, she attended a basketball game with her co-founders Emma Grede and showed off her amazing design for the game.

On April 4, Kristin posted a reel on her Instagram account of her design for her basketball game, along with the caption: e

"Lakers are purple, Warriors are blue… had to make custom outfits for my Off Season crew"

In 2024, Kristin signed a licensing deal with the NFL and can officially use the League logo on her merchandise.

