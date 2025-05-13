Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, seemingly tested her temptation to eat McDonald’s fries while taking an Uber ride. On Monday, the fashion designer shared a video from her car ride on Instagram.

Sitting in the back seat, Kristin zoomed in on a McDonald’s fries packet kept on the side of the driver’s seat, posting a hilarious caption:

"This Uber driver is testing me!!"

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin battles McDonald’s fries temptation in "testing" Uber ride/@kristinjuszczyk

Kristin showcased her beautiful jewelry in her Instagram story. She shared a picture of her hand, showing off her bracelets and rings.

Still from Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin's Instagram story/@kristinjuszczyk

Kyle Juszczyk's fashion designs have become very popular among NFL wives and partners, notably, Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, and Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who have been spotted wearing them.

At the start of 2025, Kristin launched her own new fashion brand, Offseason, in collaboration with SKIMS co-founder Emma Grede. Her brand is known for creating premium, high-quality sports apparel and merchandise.

Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, shares a sweet comment for soon-to-be mom, Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, expecting their first baby, couple organized a luxurious baby shower in Parisian style earlier this month. It was an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends in Rhode Island. Kristin Juszczyk was also in attendance.

Olivia Culpo shared a post about the ceremony on Instagram last week, sharing aa video to give a glimpse into her celebration. Kyle Juszczyk's wife reacted to the post with a heartfelt caption for the soon-to-be mom:

"The most beautiful day for the most beautiful mama!! Can’t wait for baby McCaffrey to get here!!!"

Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin shares a sweet comment for soon-to-be mom Olivia Culpo/@oliviaculpo

The ceremony was also attended by George Kittle's wife, Claire, and Sarah Taylor, among others.

Olivia Culpo wore a beautiful pastel-shade gown and completed her look with sparkling earrings and a bracelet. Christian McCaffrey complimented his wife in a stylish white suit. They were joined by their dogs for the ceremony.

