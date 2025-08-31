  • home icon
  Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin designs custom Texas Longhorns shirt for Hollywood star Glen Powell

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin designs custom Texas Longhorns shirt for Hollywood star Glen Powell

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 31, 2025 05:27 GMT
Glen Powell receives a custom shirt from Kristin Juszczyk - via Getty/CMS
Glen Powell receives a custom shirt from Kristin Juszczyk - via Getty/CMS

Glen Powell is making headlines in the football world recently.

He is starring in the Hulu miniseries Chad Powers, playing a former Oregon Ducks quarterback, who, after seemingly ending his football career on a low note with a costly interception in the national championship game, returns to the sport under a new look and identity.

He also happens to be a fan of the Texas Longhorns, having attended that school. And on Saturday, Kristin Juszczyk, fashion designer and wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, took notice of this fandom and posted a video of herself creating a bespoke shirt for the actor:

Kristin herself has been busy with the expansion of her Off Season brand. This month, she announced a collaboration with the WNBA. In an exclusive interview with USA Today, she shared her excitement at seeing this "natural evolution":

“Knowing how much my husband puts into his work every single day, I know how much these girls live, breathe and eat the sport. And to see the whole world give them the recognition that they deserve has just been so amazing … For us to have a little blip in the WNBA story is just such an honor.”
Peyton Manning discusses working with Glen Powell ahead of Chad Powers premiere

Chad Powers is, according to Glen Powell, the "hardest character" of his entire acting career this far. And it is not hard to see why - he is actually portraying two people: the college scapegoat Russ Holliday and the titular returnee, and it necessitated relearning football, which he had not seriously played since high school.

To that end, he worked with the Manning brothers Peyton and Eli to correct his snap-taking. The former recalled being aghast upon seeing his form on video for the first time:

“His palms were up, like he’s holding a tray, about to serve a platter. Eli and I were like, ‘We’ve got to get that fixed. They’re going to kill the show if the first snap he takes, his palms are held up flat. We cannot let up on this.’”
Powell himself said:

“What made Eli’s thing so magical is the viewer knew Eli Manning was under [the disguise]. So, let’s use the lie at the center of this thing, which creates inherent fun conflict over the course of the series. We were like, ‘OK, we’re going to Tootsie this thing. Let’s Mrs. Doubtfire it, and let’s see how far we can take this lie.’”
Chad Powers will premiere on September 30 with two episodes. The trailer can be seen below:

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

