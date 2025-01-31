Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin reacts as George Kittle and Niners gear up for Pro Bowl games

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, reacted to a fun Instagram post by the San Francisco 49ers featuring her husband and George Kittle. The NFC West team shared a series of edits with Juszczyk and Kittle as they get ready for the Pro Bowl Games.

The post included Kyle and George playing DodgeBall, Fred Warner testing his knowledge in trivia, Nick Bosa taking on a relay race challenge, Juszczyk again with punt perfect and Bosa in tug of war.

"So much room for activities 😂," they captioned the post.

Kyle and Kristin reacted to the post with separate comments.

"It’s about to go down!" he commented underneath the post.

Kyle's comment

His wife took a different route and cited a line from the DodgeBall movie starring Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn.

"We are the Global Gym Purple Cobras and we will rock you 🐍🐍," she wrote.

Kristin's comment

The San Francisco 49ers couldn't replicate what they did last season, going all the way to the Super Bowl as they couldn't even make it to the playoff.

George Kittle's wife Claire lauded Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin after impressive year

After a remarkable season putting her NFL-inspired clothing line on the map, Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin Juszczyk enjoyed big success. On Wednesday, Claire Kittle, the wife of George Kittle, praised Kristin for her success in this campaign.

"I have to give Kris her flowers for a second. She has worked tirelessly to get this brand into the hands of NFL fans everywhere. Literal blood, sweat, and tears; it has been so awe-inspiring to witness her successfully accomplish this. ... She has done something that has never been done before: NFL-licensed puffer vests and coats that hold the same magic as wearing your favorite player’s jersey.

"I’m so proud of you, Kris; you are the greatest example of not taking no for an answer, finding the solution, sticking to your vision, and executing. All the while being an amazing wife, daughter, sister, puppy mom, and best friend to so many."

Even though the 49ers couldn't find success on the field, Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin's name was on everybody's mouth with her brand's success.

