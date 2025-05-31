Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin reveals favourite 'cute little' element of newly renovated California house

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, shared a picture of a home appliance she has added to her recently-renovated Californian house. The NFL couple's LA house has been renovated by renowned HGTV star Galey Alix.

On Friday, Kristin Juszczyk shared a picture of a beautifully designed small refrigerator sheadded to her well-decorated house on Instagram. She posted a picture of the appliance, which she kept just beside an armchair. Sharing the snap, she wrote:

"Got myself a cute little refrigerator for my LA office."

Kristin reveals favourite 'cute little' element of newly renovated California house/@kristinjuszczyk

Kyle Juszczyk and Kristin bought the house eight years ago, and they have now finally renovated it. She had a sweet exchange on social media with Galey Alix in which the fashion designer asked the HGTV star if she would renovate her house, and fortunately, she did.

Kristin Juszczyk was even highly impressed with Alix's work, and she praised her in one of her interviews last month.

"It was the best experience I could have ever imagined, and I don’t know how I could ever do anything different now. Galey really added so much seating in our living room that we didn’t have before. After games, Kyle was notorious for laying on the floor watching film on his iPad, but now he doesn’t have to do that anymore," Kristin said (via PEOPLE).

Meanwhile, Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, has started a fashion brand named Off-Season early this year in collaboration with Emma Grede. She often shares the pictures and videos of her uniquely designed clothes on her social media handle.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shares behind the scenes of her Off Season brand photoshoot

On Wednesday, Kristin Juszczyk shared a few pictures and videos of her photoshoot for the Off Season brand. She posted selfies of her getting ready for the photoshoot along with some other videos and pictures of the set-up on her Instagram account.

In the caption of the post, Kristin shared her excitement of shooting for her brand, writing:

"There’s no better days than shooting for @offseasonbrand !!! SO much to come!!"

Kyle Juszczyk's wife’s brand focuses on exclusive designs in sports apparel for NFL teams. Her designs are even very popular among NFL WAGs, and Simone Biles, Taylor Swift, and Brittany Mahomes were even spotted wearing them.

