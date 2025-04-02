  • home icon
  • Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin's Off Season brand snags ex-NBA VP Victoria Picca after her $2,000,000,000 success at Fanatics

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Apr 02, 2025 17:54 GMT
Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty
Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin celebrated a new addition to her brand (image credit: getty)

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin launched her brand "Off Season" in January alongside SKIMS cofounder Emma Grede. The brand launched in coordination with Fanatics and released NFL team apparel just in time for the 2024 NFL playoffs.

On Tuesday, she celebrated the addition of Victoria Picca as president of "Off Season." Kristin reshared the announcement on her Instagram Story.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Vicky to the team! @offseasonbrand," Kristin wrote.
Kristin Juszczyk celebrated the addition of a new President for her Off Season brand (image credit: instagram/kristinjuszczyk)
Hiring Picca as president is a big move for the brand. She was previously the senior vice president of licensing and business affairs of the NBA and also worked in licensing with Fanatics.

"Off Season" is looking to continue to build on the early success of its custom pieces with the addition of more professional sports teams.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shared glimpse of their trip to Iceland

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk had an interesting March which started with the fullback being released by the San Francisco 49ers. Just days later, after talking to other NFL teams, Kyle Juszczyk re-signed with the 49ers on a two-year deal $8 million deal on March 19.

The couple then went on an Icelandic adventure. Kristin shared a carousel of photos from their trip, where she credited her travel agent for making it better than she expected.

"Iceland you will always be one of our favorites ❄️🏔️✨ Swipe for when Krisoff meets Game of Thrones 🤣 also a HUGE shout out to @shelbyraylamon @safariscapes for planning the most epic trip ever!! The most seamless process ever and now I don’t know how I ever traveled without you!" Kristin captioned on March 26.
In the photos, the couple enjoyed the sights of the picturesque landscape of Iceland. They also took a plunge in the icy waters and savored some of the exquisite food.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
