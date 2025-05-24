Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shares rare sneak peek into 'special project' ahead of Indianapolis 500 race

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, shared a rare glimpse of her unique design on her social media page. Her fashion designs are pretty popular among the fans, and on Friday, she shared an Instagram story of her stitching the logo of the Indianapolis 500 race.
Kristin has shared a video of her making the design, and in the caption, she talked about reflecting on her excitement for the project.
"Finishing up a special project before heading to Bottle Rock!"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
In another Instagram story, she shared a video of her designed flags.
Kristin Juszczyk's designs are pretty popular among NFL fans. Earlier this year, she collaborated with Emma Grede to launch Off Season. Her new brand exclusively focuses on the unique NFL apparel and accessories.
Her designs are also very popular among the spouses of NFL players. In the last few years, Patrick Mahomes's wife, Brittany, Simone Biles and Taylor Swift were seen wearing Kristin’s designed sports outfits.
Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin poses in unique outfit in New York
Earlier this week, Kristin attended a Sports Business Journal event in New York and shared a few pictures of her design on her Instagram account. She shared the post along with a caption in which she thanked SBJ for having her. She wrote:
"Tied up in the business of blending fashion & sports 👔😘 thank you for having me @sportsbusinessjournal ! This will always be my favorite topic to talk about!"
For the outing, Kristin grabbed the attention in a mini pink skirt with white lines on it while she paired it with a matching top. She wore a full-sleeved shirt with a tie and a short skirt. She styled the outfit, wearing bangles and rings.
Kristin actively shares her unique designs on her social media handles. Earlier this week, she shared a video giving a glimpse of her unique jacket for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Sharing the video, she wrote:
"I had so much fun making this one of one @mapleleafs jacket! Who would you like to see in it!"
Aside from the NFL, she has surprised fans with her unique designs for other sports as well. Last month, she grabbed attention with her unique crop top for the Golden State Warriors.
When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know