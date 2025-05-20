Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shows off BTS of her custom Auston Matthews jacket design [VIDEO]

Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, showed off her design of a custom-made Auston Matthews jacket in a recent post on social media. She is known for actively posting about her designs and, earlier this year, she even launched her new fashion brand, Off Season.

On Monday, taking to her Instagram account, Kristin Juszczyk shared a video giving a rare glimpse of her making a jacket. She designed a blue and black jacket with Matthews written on the back. Sharing the reel, she wrote in the caption:

"I had so much fun making this one of one @mapleleafs jacket! Who would you like to see in it!"

Kristin Juszczyk’s designs are popular among NFL fans and, over time, the NFL WAGs, such as Simone Biles, Taylor Swift and Brittany, have been spotted wearing her designs.

For Off Season, Kristin partners with the co-founder of SKIMS, Emma Grede. Earlier in January, at the launch of the brand, Grede opened up about the brand and also reflected on her collaboration with Kristin. She said (via Fashion United):

"With Off Season, we’re offering fans a unique opportunity to merge fashion and fandom seamlessly. Off Season represents a new vision for sports-inspired style, we know fans want to wear and support their teams outside game day and ‘Off Season’ promises a collection for exactly that.

“Partnering with Kristin and the NFL and Fanatics to bring Off Season to life has been an incredible journey. This debut collection is just the beginning, and we’re thrilled to share our vision for redefining fan apparel with the world. We can’t wait to reveal what’s next as we continue to expand and innovate this category.”

Kristin continues to make waves on the internet with her unique and amazing designs.

Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin shows her stylish NBA custom-made top

On Apr. 29, taking to her Instagram account, Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, shared a few pictures and videos of her custom-made top. She designed a crop top from a Golden State jersey. She styled the top with blue jeans and an oversized jacket.

In her posts on Instagram, Kristin showed off the process of designing the top with a caption saying:

"The process"

She posted the pictures of how she created the top from a t-shirt by cutting the printed design off it. She even shared a video of the NBA match in the post.

