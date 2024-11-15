  • home icon
  Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin sneaks out for 'secret work trip' while family celebrates pre-Thanksgiving

By Shanu Singh
Modified Nov 15, 2024
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn
Even though Thanksgiving is almost two weeks away, the pre-festive celebrations have already started in Kyle Juszczyk's house. However, wife Kristin missed out on the celebrations as she sneaked out for a "secret work trip."

On Thursday, Kristin Juszczyk updated her Instagram story with a clip of her house highlighting the Thanksgiving decorations. Following that, Kristin shared a mirror selfie talking about her work trip. In the caption, the custom outfit designer wrote:

"Meanwhile I'm on a secret (not to be that girl) work trip but my fan is thriving! It will all be worth it though! 'If you don't sacrifice for what you want, what you want becomes the sacrifice'."
Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, sneaks out for 'a'secret work trip' while family celebrates pre-Thanksgiving (Image Source: Kristin/Instagram)
Kristin Juszczyk is a custom outfit designer. The customized Travis Kelce jacket for Taylor Swift remains the most viral work of Kristin.

Kristin Juszczyk credited Taylor Swift for boosting her merchandise business

Kristin Juszczyk hasn't shied away from crediting Taylor Swift for boosting her merchandise business. In an interview with PageSix last month, Kristin talked about Swift's influence on kickstarting her career as a designer. Praising the Blank Space singer, Kristin said:

"She single-hanedly changed my career. I feel like I owe her everything, truly. It was such a pinch-me moment seeing her wear something of mine, and it just completely changed the trajectory of everything that I was doing. She opened up so many doors for me. And she looked amazing!"

It's not the first time Kristin Juszczyk praised Taylor Swift. During her appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in June, Kristin made a similar statement when she said:

"I've been at this for so long, and this year, I think I came to a realization, making it for myself, it's not getting the traction that I wanted. This year, I told myself, 'I'm really going to try and make some stuff for other people'. And I never thought I'd be able to make it for the people that I ended up dressing."

Before turning her passion for designing full-time, Kristin Juszczyk was all set to become a licensed realtor. However, it was her husband Kyle Juszczyk who inspired her to follow her passion.

Edited by Krutik Jain
