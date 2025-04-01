Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin teases 49ers FB's new role as her brand's fit model

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, has found the perfect role for her husband in her clothing brand. The NFL fullback rejoined the San Francisco 49ers on Mar. 19, just one week after being released. While away from official games, he accompanied his wife to her workplace.

On Monday, Kristin Juszczyk shared several pictures and videos of her husband on Instagram. The couple visited her workplace, and in one picture, Kristin talked about a job for her husband in her brand, Off Season.

She posted a video of her husband with a big black square in the center, which had an apple juice emoji on it. In the video, the 49ers star was flexing his muscles, and in the caption, Kristin revealed her husband's new role for the brand.

"Putting Kyle to work as our fit model for future @offseasonbrand," she wrote.

Still from Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin's Instagram story (Credits: @kristinjuszczyk Instagram)

In addition to that, in another Instagram story, Kristin Juszczyk posted a video of her enjoying a meal with the NFL star.

"Bring your husband to work day... first stop, cafeteria," she wrote in the caption of her IG story.

Still from Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin's Instagram story (Credits: @kristinjuszczyk Instagram)

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, launched her brand "Off Season" at the start of 2025. Her new brand focuses on designing American football-related clothes, including puffers, vests and jackets, among other things. She shared a post about the launch of the brand on Jan. 2, she captioned the post:

"Off Season is all about redefining the intersection of football, sports, and fashion — and I promise you, I poured everything I have into making sure this brand delivers the quality and designs you all deserve!!"

Kristin Juszczyk's designs have previously been worn by pop star Taylor Swift and Olympic legend Simone Biles while attending NFL games.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shares a rare glimpse of her design

Kristin Juszczyk shared a story on her Instagram handle on Monday, posting a rare glimpse of her design to her fans. She posted a black-and-white video of herself seemingly designing women's pants.

"Time for some design," she wrote on the video.

Still from Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin's Instagram story (Credits: @kristinjuszczyk Instagram)

Kristin Juszczyk's designs are just getting more popular with time. In January 2024, the fashion designer officially earned the NFL licensing deal, which allows her to now use the League logo on her designs. She is very active on social media and boasts around 1.2 million followers on Instagram alone.

