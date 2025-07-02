Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin teases fans with 3-word message while sharing glimpse of her NFL OFF SEASON collection

San Francisco 49ers Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, didn’t need a big announcement. Her caption and striking photos did all the talking.

Kristin posted a simple three-word caption along with a carousel of photos on Instagram on Wednesday.

The carousel included images of sunny scenes and family time, alongside polished shots of her designs worn by Models.

“East coast summer ✨🌞⛱️,” she wrote.

The timing of her post syncs up with the growing momentum behind 'OFF SEASON,' the label she co-founded with entrepreneur Emma Grede in collaboration with the NFL and Fanatics.

Since debuting in early January, the brand has positioned itself as a premium alternative to conventional fan merchandise. It offers officially licensed apparel that features player names and team details.

Kristin’s path to launching her brand began with handcrafting gameday outfits for herself and other NFL spouses.

She quickly carved out a name for herself in sports-inspired fashion. Her profile rose dramatically after pop superstar Taylor Swift showcased her creations during the 2023 NFL playoffs.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife's brand reaches new heights with celebrity endorsements

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

OFF SEASON’s launch collection focused on unisex puffer jackets, vests, and long coats inspired by five NFL teams: the 49ers, Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, and Lions. Prices range from $295 to nearly $500.

Beyond the initial rollout, Kristin’s distinctive aesthetic has landed her designs on several celebrity clients, from Gwen Stefani to Simone Biles.

Her brand benefits from official licensing deals with the NFL and the Players Association. Emma Grede’s skills in building consumer brands, combined with Fanatics’ retail muscle, have helped 'OFF SEASON' secure prominent placement across league shops and online platforms

Even while Kristin diversifies her brand, Kyle Juszczyk has been gearing up for another season in the NFL.

In March, the longtime fullback was briefly let go before inking a new two-year, $8 million deal with San Francisco. He's still a key part of Kyle Shanahan's offense, playing both as a blocker and receiver. He had 19 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns last season.

The couple’s off-field life often intersects with Kyle Juszczyk’s training. In June, they went viral after a video surfaced of Kristin joining Kyle for a demanding workout session that mirrored his regular preseason sessions.

