Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin gets emotional as 9X Pro Bowler returns to 49ers four days after unexpected release

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, shared a heartfelt message upon the fullback's return to the 49ers. Juszczyk was unexpectedly released on Tuesday (Mar. 11), but within a few days, he was re-signed with a two-year extension contract.

On Saturday, Kristin, one of his biggest supporters, quickly shared the fantastic news on her Instagram handle. She posted a sweet video of her husband's time with the 49ers.

She reflected on Kyle's eight-year journey with the Niners and mentioned that they look forward to more good times in the upcoming years.

"This past week has really made Kyle and I reflect on our past 8 years in the Bay. We grew up here. We turned friends into family here. We won championships here and we lost championships here," She wrote in the IG post.

"We feel so incredibly blessed to have called the bay home for the past 8 years. It’s truly been the best years of our lives. Kyle’s curtain isn’t closed just yet and we couldn’t be more happy and emotional to stay home!!! ❤️ We’re forever Faithful @49ers @juicecheck44," she added.

Meanwhile, the beautiful video features moments of joy and celebration, showcasing all the best memories Kristin and Kyle have shared with the 49ers. The contract brings relief to the 33-year-old, fostering hope for more happy memories with his team.

49ers re-signed Kyle Juszczyk for $8 million, reports say

NFL journalist Adam Schefter reported that Kyle Juszczyk signed a two-year extension deal with the Niners for around $8 million. It was a quick comeback after the team released him four days earlier.

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Schefter wrote:

"Source: Nine-time Pro-Bowl FB Kyle Jusczyk is retuning to the 49ers on a two-year, $8 million deal."

The 9x Pro Bowler, who joined San Francisco in 2017, has had some decent outings. In 2018, he recorded 324 receiving yards, his best score with the team, while in the last season, he had 200 receiving yards.

However, his return to the team has also raised concerns among fans, as in just a month, he will be turning 34. The 49ers's manager, John Lynch, shared his strategy plans for the next season and acknowledged that the team is more interested in having younger players, but soon after, the decision quickly changed.

