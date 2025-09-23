  • home icon
Kyle Juszczyk and wife, Kristin, rally support around Nick Bosa as 49ers DE drops heartbreaking IG post after devastating ACL news

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 23, 2025 11:30 GMT
Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin
Kyle Juszczyk and wife, Kristin (Image Source: Getty)

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, reacted to Nick Bosa's injury in the Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. The San Francisco 49ers defensive end tore his ACL and will reportedly miss the rest of the season.

He shared a few pictures on Instagram following the devastating injury, with a heartbreak emoji in the caption. Bosa shared three snaps, including one in which he made a grand entry for the game.

His fellow teammates reacted to the post with best wishes for his recovery. Kyle Juszczyk shared a broken red heart emoji, while his wife Kristin commented with two teary-eyed emojis.

Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin rally support around Nick Bosa/@nbsmallerbear
Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin rally support around Nick Bosa/@nbsmallerbear

Bryce Huff will replace him in the upcoming game.

The San Francisco 49ers have made an incredible start to their new season, winning their third straight game last week. In their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, they won 17-13, followed by a 26-21 victory against the New Orleans Saints and a 16-15 win against the Cardinals.

Kyle Juszczyk’s wife's offseason brand makes way to the 49ers’ team shop

Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin’s, Offseason brand, which she launched in collaboration with Emma Grede earlier this year, made its way to the San Francisco 49ers' team shop this season.

As the new season started, Kristin shared a few pictures and videos of her brand’s products and wrote a heartfelt caption to talk about her journey. She called it a “pinch-me moment” to see her brand’s clothes featured at the 49ers team store.

"This brand has been my heart, my late nights, my ‘what if we just went for it?’ moments… and today is such a full circle feeling. Grateful so beyond grateful for this journey, the support, and the chance to build something that blends sport & style in a way I’ve always envisioned. Here’s to dreaming big, never accepting the no and working your ass off!," Kristin wrote.
Kristin Juszczyk’s brand, earlier this month, collaborated with the WNBA. Last week, the brand dropped puffer collections for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Juszczyk, meanwhile, is preparing for his next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Monday.

Edited by Bhargav
