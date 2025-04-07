Kyle McCord Draft Rumors: Surprising AFC North team to take a chance on Syracuse QB

Kyle McCord is an interesting quarterback prospect in this year's NFL draft. Coming out of high school, he initially began his collegiate journey with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He played three seasons in Columbus while becoming the starting quarterback for the 2023 campaign.

Kyle McCord then decided to transfer to Syracuse for the 2024 season. He helped the program to a 10-3 campaign while recording 4,779 yards and 34 TDs passing. The quarterback then declared for this year's NFL draft. With just a few days left for the draft, McCord has been linked with this surprising AFC North team.

In Chad Reuter's latest mock draft, he had Kyle McCord going to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 83rd overall pick. The Steelers are one of the franchises that have a solid requirement at the quarterback position.

They parted ways with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields after the 2024 season. The Steelers reportedly gave Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers a contract during free agency. However, they are yet to receive a proper response from the veteran quarterback.

Thus, the upcoming NFL draft could be the best-case scenario to address quarterback woes. Kyle McCord fits the bill for the Steelers as a third-round prospect. He is a physical quarterback with good pocket awareness. Despite a few inconsistencies in his game, McCord is viewed as a strong pocket passer with a high football IQ.

NFL analyst compares Kyle McCord to 49ers star Brock Purdy

NFL analyst Trevor Sikkema drew similarities between the Syracuse quarterback's game and 49ers star Brock Purdy. On the Pro Football podcast, Sikkema stated that both players possess a similar playstyle and talent.

The analyst also pointed out the drawbacks of their game, referring to the lack of arm strength. However, this has not held back both Kyle McCord and Brock Purdy from pushing up the field to make plays.

"Kyle McCord comparing to Brock Purdy, that's the comp I have for Kyle McCord. I think that they are built pretty similar as players, but most importantly, I think that their styles and overall talent level are very similar," Sikkema said.

"These are guys who don't let a lack of elite arm talent keep them away from pushing the ball down the field in ways they know that they can and they also need in order to win football games...So it's a little tricky when you have a player who has this sort of gunslinger, vertical passing, wants to complete the big-time throws mentality, and you don't have the arm to get away with it. He could be a Brock Purdy..."

McCord is not viewed as a first-round prospect. However, he could potentially go in the second or third round of the draft and begin his NFL journey as a backup. What remains to be seen is which team decides to utilize their draft pick on the Syracuse quarterback.

