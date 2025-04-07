Kyle McCord NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Syracuse QB

Kyle McCord had a breakout season in 2024, his first year as a member of the Syracuse Orange. The former four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class threw for 4,779 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 66.0% of his pass attempts and adding three rushing touchdowns.

While he spent four seasons at the collegiate level, McCord did not become a starter until his third year – which was also his final season with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft, which is viewed as one of the weaker quarterback classes in recent memory.

Aside from Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, who are both projected to be selected in the top five, there's uncertainty about the status of the other quarterbacks in the draft. That includes McCord, who has plenty of question marks.

The former Orange quarterback is projected to be a Day 3 pick. McCord is viewed as a strong pocket passer who played in a professional passing scheme but was inconsistent at times.

Kyle McCord's potential landing spot in the 2025 NFL draft

Kyle McCord is unlikely to land a starting role in his first season in the NFL. However, he could have the opportunity to compete for a backup role.

NFL.com lists him as a good backup with the potential to develop into a starter.

One potential fit in the middle of the draft could be the New Orleans Saints. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that they held a private workout with McCord, tweeting:

"From The Insiders on @nflnetwork: The #Saints held a private workout today with Syracuse QB Kyle McCord, sources say. QB coach Scott Tolzien got an up-close look at the nation’s leading passer, who’s been ranked by many in the top 5 at the position."

The Saints have four quarterbacks – Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Ben DiNucci – under contract. It's unclear if the franchise views any of the four as a long-term option under center. New Orleans has drafted a quarterback on Day 3 in each of the past two seasons and could look to do so once again with McCord.

