  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • Kyle McCord NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Syracuse QB

Kyle McCord NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Syracuse QB

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Apr 07, 2025 00:39 GMT
2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty
Former Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord

Kyle McCord had a breakout season in 2024, his first year as a member of the Syracuse Orange. The former four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class threw for 4,779 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 66.0% of his pass attempts and adding three rushing touchdowns.

Ad

While he spent four seasons at the collegiate level, McCord did not become a starter until his third year – which was also his final season with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft, which is viewed as one of the weaker quarterback classes in recent memory.

Aside from Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, who are both projected to be selected in the top five, there's uncertainty about the status of the other quarterbacks in the draft. That includes McCord, who has plenty of question marks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former Orange quarterback is projected to be a Day 3 pick. McCord is viewed as a strong pocket passer who played in a professional passing scheme but was inconsistent at times.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kyle McCord's potential landing spot in the 2025 NFL draft

Kyle McCord is unlikely to land a starting role in his first season in the NFL. However, he could have the opportunity to compete for a backup role.

Ad

NFL.com lists him as a good backup with the potential to develop into a starter.

One potential fit in the middle of the draft could be the New Orleans Saints. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that they held a private workout with McCord, tweeting:

"From The Insiders on @nflnetwork: The #Saints held a private workout today with Syracuse QB Kyle McCord, sources say. QB coach Scott Tolzien got an up-close look at the nation’s leading passer, who’s been ranked by many in the top 5 at the position."
Ad

The Saints have four quarterbacks – Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Ben DiNucci – under contract. It's unclear if the franchise views any of the four as a long-term option under center. New Orleans has drafted a quarterback on Day 3 in each of the past two seasons and could look to do so once again with McCord.

About the author
Caleb Gebrewold

Caleb Gebrewold

Caleb Gebrewold is a journalist who covers MMA, basketball, college football, and sports betting at Sportskeeda. A Mass Communications graduate from Purdue University, his sportswriting journey began in 2019. 

As a writer, he is a rigorous fact checker and takes care to verify every bit of information in his articles via multiple sources.

Shane Battier, Jay Williams, JJ Redick, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jahlil Okafor, and Jabari Parker are some of his all-time favorite college sports stars. He rates Duke's men's basketball team's five National Championships as his best college sport's moments.

Caleb believes college sports are not on par with national leagues such as the NBA and NFL because the best talent generally turns professional as soon as possible, however, the environment of college games is on par.

His sports interests include basketball, football, baseball, soccer, hockey, MMA, and boxing, and when not working, Caleb is busy catching up on the other sports he follows.

Know More

Syracuse Orange Fans? Check out the latest Syracuse depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी