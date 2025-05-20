Kyle McCord praises Nick Sirianni’s "college program" culture as Eagles HC inks contract extension

Kyle McCord has the opportunity to be part of another Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl run. The Ohio State Buckeyes star was picked by the Eagles in the sixth round, 181st overall, in the 2025 NFL draft. In a recent interview, the QB recently gave his candid thoughts about his new head coach, Nick Sirianni.

Sirianni joined the Eagles in 2021. After a few promising seasons, he finally took the team to a Super Bowl win last year. In such a short span, Sirianni has become a favorite not just of the fans but also of the players.

In a recent interview with Key Adams of the "Up & Adams Show," Philly's newest QB praised Sirianni for his unique style of coaching. The coach wants his methods to feel like a "college program," and McCord believes that Sirianni doesn't get his deserved credit.

Adams posted a clip of the interview on her X page on Monday.

"Yeah. I mean, [Sirianni] is great. And he says all the time he wants it to feel like a college program, which does," McCord said. "And, you know, talking to some of my friends that are on other teams, it's not that same vibe. And you can just tell, like, immediately, right when you walk into the facility, it's just a tight knit group.

"And so I feel like that all starts with him. And like you said, I don't think he gets his flowers to me. He doesn't. He got there, and immediately they started winning."

Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni faced criticism despite leading his team to two Super Bowl appearances

Nick Sirianni's road to success has certainly not been easy. In 2022, he was able to achieve an 11-3 record with the Eagles, earning his team a first-round bye in the playoffs. That season, many expected Philly to take home Super Bowl LVII, but they were stopped by the Kansas City Chiefs in the biggest game.

The Eagles would eventually get their revenge as they beat the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX to take home the trophy. After his rocky road to success, many fans are still not completely behind Nick Sirianni.

In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" back in January, the 43-year-old opened up about the criticism he faced.

"You try not to let outside noise in and, listen, obviously, you got to hear some of it when you go through the media circuit," Sirianni said. "I find it a moment where I can connect with the guys that are going through things, going through criticisms like that, so I really look at it as a positive."

It'll be interesting to see if Sirianni can lead the Eagles to another Super Bowl win this season.

