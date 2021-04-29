Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney sign with Jordan and Adidas 

Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney cash in on their projected first-round selections by signing deals with Jordan and Adidas. The top tight end in this year's draft, Kyle Pitts, signed a deal with Jordan on Wednesday. Projected first-round pick Kadarius Toney signed a deal with Adidas on Wednesday as well.

Kadarius Toney has good company at Adidas

SEC Championship - Alabama v Florida

Kadarius Toney wore Jordan while he was at the University of Florida. Jordan is the sponsor for the Gators. On Wednesday, the former Florida star wide receiver inked a deal with Adidas.

Former #Gators WR Kadarius Toney announces via IG that he will be joining Team Adidas.

Adidas is one of the top sports apparel companies in the market. The NFL has a number of top stars that have endorsement deals with Adidas. Here is a list of the top NFL athletes that are currently signed by Adidas.

NFL Players who are signed with Adidas

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Von Miller, Denver Broncos

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

Adidas has also added Kadarius Toney and Trevor Lawrence, two young stars who have bright NFL futures.

Kyle Pitts lands a deal with Jordan

Florida v Kentucky

Kyle Pitts wore the Jordan brand throughout his career at the University of Florida. Pitts is now going to continue wearing the apparel during his NFL career. Jordan is one of the biggest sports apparel companies in the world.

“It’s amazing. There’s only a select few of us. To have the opportunity to represent this great brand is something special.”



We chat with upcoming NFL draftee @kylepitts__ on joining our Jordan fam, his impressive college career, and how he’s a matchup nightmare.



Click to read. — Jordan (@Jumpman23) April 28, 2021

Jordan has moved its way into other sports other than the NBA. There are a number of great NFL athletes that are represented by Jordan. Here is a list of NFL players that are signed with Jordan.

NFL Players who are signed with Jordan

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks

Le'Veon Bell, Free Agent

Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots

Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Kyle Pitts is joining a legendary group of athletes in all sports. Not to mention, the brand is run by the best basketball player to ever walk planet earth in Michael Jordan. Both Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney took a huge step into their NFL careers on Wednesday.