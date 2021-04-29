Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney sign with Jordan and Adidas 

Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney cash in on their projected first-round selections by signing deals with Jordan and Adidas. The top tight end in this year's draft, Kyle Pitts, signed a deal with Jordan on Wednesday. Projected first-round pick Kadarius Toney signed a deal with Adidas on Wednesday as well.
Kadarius Toney has good company at Adidas
Kadarius Toney wore Jordan while he was at the University of Florida. Jordan is the sponsor for the Gators. On Wednesday, the former Florida star wide receiver inked a deal with Adidas.
Adidas is one of the top sports apparel companies in the market. The NFL has a number of top stars that have endorsement deals with Adidas. Here is a list of the top NFL athletes that are currently signed by Adidas.
NFL Players who are signed with Adidas
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
- Von Miller, Denver Broncos
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
- Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
- Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
- Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
- Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
- Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
- Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
- Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears
Adidas has also added Kadarius Toney and Trevor Lawrence, two young stars who have bright NFL futures.
Kyle Pitts lands a deal with Jordan
Kyle Pitts wore the Jordan brand throughout his career at the University of Florida. Pitts is now going to continue wearing the apparel during his NFL career. Jordan is one of the biggest sports apparel companies in the world.
Jordan has moved its way into other sports other than the NBA. There are a number of great NFL athletes that are represented by Jordan. Here is a list of NFL players that are signed with Jordan.
NFL Players who are signed with Jordan
- Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
- Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks
- Le'Veon Bell, Free Agent
- Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers
- Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots
- Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns
- Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
- Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
- Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Kyle Pitts is joining a legendary group of athletes in all sports. Not to mention, the brand is run by the best basketball player to ever walk planet earth in Michael Jordan. Both Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney took a huge step into their NFL careers on Wednesday.