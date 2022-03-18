Kyle Pitts may have accidentally announced Deshaun Watson joining the Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts' deleted tweet this morning had the football world in a frenzy regarding Deshaun Watson.

As the Falcons remain one of two teams remaining on Watson's radar, the star tight end deleted a tweet that possibly hinted at Watson joining the Falcons.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Pitts wrote that "it's about to get scary in Atlanta." With Atalanta in the mix to acquire Deshaun Watson, one would think his tweet was about the Falcons potentially acquiring him.

The Falcons owe quarterback Matt Ryan a $7.5 million roster bonus on Monday after the veteran star delayed receiving the money to let Atlanta pursue Watson.

It would make sense for Atlanta to include him in a possible trade to Houston if they land Watson, saving them an additional $7.5 million.

Watson's sweepstakes started with around 10 teams interested in trading for the franchise quarterback. After the Cleveland Browns were notified early Thursday morning that they were out of the running, it came down to three teams in the NFC South. Since then, the Carolina Panthers have dropped out of the race, leaving only the Falcons and New Orleans Saints as potential landing spots for the superstar quarterback.

After it was reported last Friday that Watson wouldn't be facing any criminal charges at the time due to insufficient evidence, many teams started to inquire about him. A week later, the bidding may end if and when Houston trades him.

Kyle Pitts pokes fun at his deleted tweet

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts may have won troll of the day. Before Pitts deleted his tweet, many people started losing their minds and speculated that Watson would be joining Atlanta. Pitts then clarified what his tweet was regarding. This morning, the Falcons signed cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year deal worth $11 million.

Pitts quote tweeted the tweet and said that this is what he was talking about.

Although it is excellent and exciting news for Atlanta to acquire Hayward, everyone knew this wasn't what Pitts' deleted tweet was referring to. Pitts knew it too and poked even more fun at it. Moments ago, Pitts tweeted and urged everyone to chill out and relax.

Kyle Pitts👑 @kylepitts__ Let’s relax and take a breath Let’s relax and take a breath 😂😂😂

If anyone has any inside scoop on Watson's situation, it could be Pitts. Watson and Pitts share the same agent, David Mulugheta. As we inch closer to knowing where Watson will play, the belief seems to be that the Falcons will be the next time he will play for. Maybe things are about to get crazy in Atlanta like Pitts initially tweeted.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar