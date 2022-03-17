NFL Trade Rumors: Browns out of running for Deshaun Watson 

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be on a new team in the coming days, and it won't be with the Cleveland Browns. According to multiple sources, the Browns were informed this morning that they are out on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.

The Browns were one of the more unexpected teams that were in the Watson sweepstakes. It's apparent that the Browns are looking to move on from Baker Mayfield at quarterback as they don't view him as their long-term starting quarterback.

This past season, Mayfield and the Browns took a big drop-off. Mayfield went 6-8 as the starter, throwing for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Mayfield tore his labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder but played most of the year hurt, which resulted in poor play. It doesn't make much sense now that the Browns elected to pick up Mayfield's fifth-year option.

Although they are out of the Watson sweepstakes and all the drama between them and Mayfield, the Browns still view Mayfield as their starter heading into the season.

Saints, Falcons, and Panthers remain in the hunt for Deshaun Watson

Following the news of the Cleveland Browns being out of the running for Watson, there are three teams that remain in play to acquire him. The New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Atlanta Falcons are the three teams alive in pursuit of Watson. The belief currently is that it's down to the Saints being the favorite, and the Falcons.

New Orleans is still searching for their franchise quarterback since Drew Brees retired following the 2020 season. Backup quarterback Jameis Winston was expected to possibly take the job, but a torn ACL early last season derailed those hopes as he remains a free agent quarterback.

For the Carolina Panthers, the Sam Darnold trade experiment failed for them last season. Carolina gave up a 2021 sixth-round pick (No. 226) plus second- and fourth-round selections in the 2022 draft to the New York Jets. Darnold was benched and Cam Newton played down the stretch during his second stint in Carolina.

Atlanta is looking to replace Matt Ryan as they are in search of their next franchise quarterback. The Falcons and Ryan have had open communication about the scenario, and are also letting Ryan explore options. Last year, many thought that Atlanta would draft a quarterback with their number four overall-pick that they elected to use on Kyle Pitts.

