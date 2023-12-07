Kyle Rudolph admits to defacing Tom Brady’s final touchdown pass game ball

Tom Brady has loaded up on numerous accolades, trinkets, and trophies from his time in the NFL. However, the quarterback is missing at least one massive souvenir from his time in the league. Instead of No. 12 receiving the game ball from the final regular season touchdown pass of his career, Kyle Rudolph got it.

Not only did he manage to keep the game ball, he wrote his accomplishment on it instead of Tom Brady's. Speaking on Good Morning Football, the former Buccaneers tight end revealed what he did with the ball. Here's how he put it:

"I officially devalued one of the most valuable footballs in the game by having it painted. It's painted and it says 'Kyle Rudolph's 50th career touchdown,' not 'the greatest quarterback of time's last regular season touchdown.'" [00:00:30]

Tom Brady's history of disrespecting trophies

Tom Brady at Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

While the news might shock many fans of the quarterback, there's also reason to believe that Rudolph's admission didn't perturb Tom Brady.

Brady has a recent history of taking liberties with souvenirs and trophies that an average individual would find inconceivable. First, at a party in Tampa Bay, the quarterback threw his final Lombardi Trophy across the water.

Additionally, his old teammate Rob Gronkowski is guilty of damaging a Super Bowl trophy as well. The Super Bowl 53 trophy was dented by the tight end when he used it to bunt a baseball.

The entire incident was caught on camera. Of course, football historians know that Gronkowski eventually joined Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, so damaging the trophy wasn't too painful for No. 12.

While the news of the final touchdown football getting defaced likely wasn't the most ideal outcome for Brady, there's a strong argument to be made that he'll be able to take it in stride. That said, this would be an opportune moment for the quarterback to make a witty rebuttal.

With the quarterback set to join the media in 2024, he will need to get used to doing more than just keeping a clean vocabulary for the cameras. One could argue that while the goal was to say nothing on camera during the last 20 years, the goal is now to say anything and everything possible to generate clicks and views.

This would be a good way for Kyle Rudolph's former quarterback to get some practice in before the real gig starts next season.

