Kyle Rudolph career earnings: How much did retired former Vikings TE earn in the NFL?

According to Spotrac, Kyle Rudolph made $59,936,853 in his 12-year NFL career. Rudolph was one of the best players in his position, and he has two Pro Bowl nods to back it up. Hence, he made quite a fortune catching passes and making blocks in the NFL.

Rudolph played for three franchises in his NFL career and made a decent amount with each franchise. He earned $50,936,853 in 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings from 2011 to 2020.

He earned $7 million in his one-year spell with the New York Giants and $2 million in his last season on the gridiron with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kyle Rudolph's net worth

Kyle Rudolph played in the NFL for 12 seasons. In a stellar career on the gridiron, he appeared for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rudolph has an estimated net worth of $16 million. The accomplished tight end made most of his net worth through his NFL career and added to the estimated figure through endorsements and intelligent investment moves.

Kyle Rudolph's NFL legacy

Kyle Rudolph came into the NFL as a highly touted tight end prospect out of Notre Dame University.

The Minnesota Vikings selected him in round two of the 2011 Draft. Rudolph came into the Vikings team and earned himself a spot in the rotation, thanks to his decent pass-catching ability and stellar blocking skills.

He didn't take long to become the team's starting TE. Rudolph represented the Vikings for 12 seasons, becoming a crucial part of their offense and a two-time Pro Bowler.

Rudolph helped lead the Minnesota Vikings to four postseason berths in his 10-year spell in what happened to be the most successful era of Vikings football in decades. He was a solid pass-catching option for Kirk Cousins and posed a matchup nightmare during his peak years.

Rudolph left the Vikings on Mara. 2, 2021, as he was released by the franchise in a cap-cutting move. He went on to spend the last two seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kyle Rudolph called it a career a few days before the 2023 NFL season, announcing his retirement on Jul. 20, 2022. He retired with 482 receptions, 4,773 receiving yards, and 50 touchdowns in 165 games. He's a two-time Pro Bowler and a future Minnesota Vikings ring-of-fame member.