Kyle Shanahan expresses “wish” that Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk return to practice amid absence from OTAs

Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey have missed OTAs thus far, according to Pro Football Talk. Head coach Kyle Shanahan commented on the absences, expressing a desire that they were present for the optional training.

"Now, just like everyone else. It is voluntary. I mean, not too concerned about Christian," Shanahan said on the Pro Football Talk Show. "I wish they were here but it's something that's part of the business."

Of course, the common conversation at this time of year underlines the blurry line between what is optional and what isn't. Technically, the training sessions at this time of year are optional for every player on the team. However, by missing the time to work, the players put themselves behind.

While McCaffrey and Aiyuk can afford to miss time, most players on the roster cannot. Few players have a solidified place on any 53-man roster and missing time only increases the chances that they won't make the team in August. Thus, while technically optional, training practices at this time of year are de facto mandatory.

Christian McCaffrey's contract situation

Christian McCaffrey at Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Christian McCaffrey just wrapped up a Super Bowl season and now that he is heading into an age 28 season, questions loom about how long he wants to play. However, before that, his current contract length appears to be an issue. McCaffrey's contract expires at the end of the 2025 season.

Another potential point of dispute is the running back's dead-cap cost vs. his present salary. The 49ers' first opportunity to save money by moving on from Christian McCaffrey comes in 2024. This year, such a move would save almost $6 million. Spotrac estimates that it will save $8 million next year.

Brandon Aiyuk's contract situation

Brandon Aiyuk at Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers Media Availability

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is heading into the final year of his rookie deal. While he is in line for a $11 million raise this season, he has no security beyond the 2024 season.

The second contract can often be a player's biggest outside of quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, and settling for just one season of runway for a fraction of the price is usually frowned upon by players in Aiyuk's position.

While Brock Purdy's wide receiver's lifestyle likely could inflate overnight, there are much greater places it could go.

