Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch flew to Dre Greenlaw’s house to convince LB to stay with 49ers: Report

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch made a last-minute trip to Texas to keep linebacker Dre Greenlaw from signing with Denver. Their visit came after the Broncos targeted Greenlaw as a key defensive addition.

Shanahan and Lynch have led the 49ers since 2017, and Greenlaw has become a vital part of their defense since being drafted in 2019.

The Denver Post's Lucas Evans reported on Sunday that San Francisco's leadership flew to Texas after learning of Denver's interest in the linebacker.

"San Francisco general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, in fact, had flown to Greenlaw's home in Texas to check in with him, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The Denver Post. San Francisco, eventually, had outbid the Broncos," Evans wrote.

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Despite San Francisco's higher offer, Greenlaw chose to sign a three-year $31.5 million deal with Denver on March 13. His decision came after playing all six years of his NFL career with the 49ers.

Dre Greenlaw's father influenced his decision

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII San Francisco 49ers Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Brian Early, Dre Greenlaw's adopted father, pushed him to leave San Francisco and establish his own identity. Early compared Fred Warner and Greenlaw to famous NBA teammates.

"Hey, man, you stay in San Francisco, you're Scottie Pippen," Early said on Sunday, via The Denver Post. "And Fred Warner is MJ (Michael Jordan). Go be frickin' MJ."

This advice struck home with Greenlaw, who saw Denver as a chance to lead rather than follow. His agent J.R. Carroll said that Greenlaw wanted a "fresh start" and was drawn to the Broncos in part by former 49ers teammates Talanoa Hufanga and D.J. Jones.

Warner spoke highly of Greenlaw.

"I would not be the player that I am today without playing alongside Dre Greenlaw," Warner said. "In my opinion, he's just getting started. The Broncos got him at the perfect time, where you can expect a lot of great things from him going forward in Denver."

Despite playing only 51% of possible games over the past four seasons and suffering a torn Achilles in the 2024 Super Bowl, Greenlaw posted consecutive 120-tackle seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Before signing Greenlaw, the Broncos conducted "one of the most extensive medicals a team can do," according to Carroll. When Greenlaw briefly returned in Week 15 last season, Warner noted he "hadn't lost a step" and racked up nine tackles in just 30 snaps.

