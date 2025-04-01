Kyle Shanahan makes feelings known on Brock Purdy’s potential holdout for contract extension

The San Francisco 49ers have a pattern when it comes to contract extensions—they take their time. Gone are the days when they’d lock up star players before training camp. Lately, the Niners have been pushing these massive deals to the brink of the regular season.

In 2023, Nick Bosa sat out all of camp before landing his record-breaking contract in early September. Before him, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams and even Brandon Aiyuk went through similar drawn-out negotiations. Now, the spotlight is on Brock Purdy.

On Tuesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the possibility head-on.

“I hope not,” Shanahan said when asked if Purdy could hold out. “I know Brock doesn’t want to do that. We don't want to do that. I mean, no one wants to do that. But these are negotiations that go on between agents and our organization, and it's over a lot of money and stuff. Those aren't just things that you just knock out right away. But I believe that we will. I hope that we do, and hopefully it won't come in any football stuff."

That last part is key. Shanahan believes Purdy doesn’t want to miss time, but he didn’t rule out the influence of his agent. If the Niners stick to their usual timeline, Purdy might be advised to stay off-field until a deal is done. If that happens, Mac Jones would step in as QB1 for training camp. If Jones impresses, the 49ers might not feel as pressured to give Purdy everything he wants.

The situation isn’t urgent yet, but it’s worth watching.

49ers owner Jed York confident in smooth Brock Purdy extension

Jed York doesn’t see Brock Purdy’s contract as a complicated deal. The 49ers owner made it clear at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach.

“I don’t negotiate contracts, but any conversations I’ve had with Brock personally have been great,” York said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “I feel good. And when he’s ready, we’ll sit down and finish it. It shouldn’t be that hard to do.”

Brock Purdy is in line for a massive payday after outperforming his seventh-round draft status. In just two full seasons, he’s led the 49ers to an NFC championship game and a Super Bowl appearance, completing 67.5% of his passes for 9,518 yards, 64 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

York confirmed the front office decided midseason that Purdy was the guy long-term.

“I think he is [a top-10 quarterback],” York said, via David Lombardi of SFStandard. “I think he’s great. Especially when you combine him with Kyle and what we have, he’s a heck of a quarterback and we want him here for a long, long time.”

The 49ers have a history of dragging out extensions, but York’s confidence suggests negotiations might be smoother this time. If so, Brock Purdy won’t have to wait long to get paid like the franchise QB he’s become.

