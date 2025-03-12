Kyle Shanahan might be ‘losing some of his juice’ with 49ers management, NFL analyst claims

The San Francisco 49ers have had a bit of a surprising offseason as they have been releasing many key players from their roster. The team has been dealing with a roster crunch that has seen them lose top contributors from last season.

On Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk", Mike Florio discussed how coach Kyle Shanahan may be starting to lose the front office right now.

"When you read between the tea leaves, yeah, as a wise man, right, once said, not D’Andre Leminoir, but somebody else, it feels like Kyle is losing some of his juice. It feels like Jed York and Paraag Marathe are reclaiming the purse strings, and we're not going to have any more of these run upstairs and tell John Lynch [what to do]." (TS-3:43)

Below is the full clip from Pro Football Talk:

So far this offseason, the Niners have lost the following key pieces in free agency and have signed with another team:

Offensive guard Aaron Banks (Green Bay Packers)

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (Indianapolis Colts)

Safety Talanoa Hufanga (Denver Broncos)

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Denver Broncos)

Left tackle Jaylon Moore (Kansas City Chiefs)

Outside linebacker Jaylon Moore (Atlanta Falcons)

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (New England Patriots)

Running back Elijah Mitchell (Kansas City Chiefs)

This does not include them trading wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders and the team releasing fullback Kyle Juszczyk as well.

Why are the San Francisco 49ers losing so many players?

The San Francisco 49ers are in a position where they are seeing a lot of talented players leave their roster and join one of the other 31 teams in the National Football League. There are a few reasons and the clear one is that the 49ers are trying to get younger and cheaper options at other positions as they pay hefty contracts to players like left tackle Trent Williams and tight end George Kittle.

Another reason could be that they are preparing to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a massive contract extension. As a result of no longer having a quarterback on a rookie contract, the front office needed to create cap space for a large contract that Purdy will be offered.

According to Over The Cap, the Niners have $32.4 million in available cap space.

