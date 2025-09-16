Kyle Shanahan's 49ers get bad Brock Purdy news as Albert Breer reveals missing time for $265,000,000 QB

Ahead of their Week 3 home opener against the Arizona Cardinals, Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco faces uncertainty about quarterback Brock Purdy’s health. Purdy has been out with a toe injury, missing the 49ers’ win at New Orleans.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently revealed how long the quarterback might remain on the sidelines with an injury. Breer spoke on Purdy’s possible date of return from injury during his appearance on the latest episode of “The Rich Eisen Show.” The NFL insider said:
“I was told two to three weeks. Maybe it’s one of those deals where he gets back out there on the practice field and does light work at the end of the week. But my sense is that they want to sit him out at least two weeks, and maybe the third week.”
Breer continued:
“And this is the less serious version of turf toe than what Joe Burrow has. But it sounds like he’s going to be okay.”
Brock Purdy’s injury was first announced last Wednesday ahead of the 49ers’ Week 2 clash with the Saints. Breer’s view on Purdy’s injury is only one of several insights by NFL insiders and reporters.
However, Shanahan gave a more authoritative insight into the quarterback’s return after Sunday’s win at New Orleans. The coach did not rule out a possible return ahead of the clash with Arizona. He said:
“I think there’s a chance, but we got to see how the toe goes. It’s very up to debate. So we’re just taking it a day at a time.”
How did Mac Jones do in Brock Purdy’s absence?
Backup quarterback Mac Jones earned his first start for the 49ers on Sunday against the Saints as Brock Purdy was unavailable due to injury. Shanahan’s men won 26-21 with Jones calling the play under center.
The former Jaguars quarterback completed 26 of 39 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Shanahan commended the quarterback after the game, praising how he handled the pressure. He said:
“I thought Mac played real well. We were scrambling there for a little bit, trying to figure some things out, but [I] thought he handled the situation well, thought he delivered the ball real well… I thought he did a hell of a job.”
The 49ers, unbeaten this season, will be playing their first home game against the Cardinals on Sunday, hoping to extend their perfect start.
