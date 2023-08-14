On Sunday, Trey Lance finally made his return to the NFL field in a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The third overall pick of 2021 had not been seen since breaking his ankle against the Seattle Seahawks in just the second gameday of 2022.

Unfortunately, it was one to forget. The Raiders were dominant the entire game, limiting their former crosstown rivals to just a single very lucky touchdown pass from Lance that might have been an interception beforehand.

Grant Cohn claims Kyle Shanahan sabotaged Trey Lance to favor Brock Purdy

Against the Raiders, Trey Lance tried his best with 10 completions for 112 yards and the aforementioned touchdown, but he was also sacked four times. However, one insider thinks that performance was by design.

As he was leaving Allegiant Stadium, Grant Cohn, a 49ers reporter for Sports Illustrated, made an instant analysis of the game. When getting to Lance’s performance, he claimed:

"The idea was to pump up (Trey Lance's) trade value, right? Well, that didn't happen. Despite 10 of 15 and a touchdown, the touchdown was a dropped pick, and he had another dropped pick. He didn't come away looking good from this game.

"What was Kyle doing? Trying to put Trey in a position to be successful? No! ...Why? It seems to me, if he puts Trey in a position to be successful, and you call a place for him like he calls a place for Sam Darnold and Brock Purdy... and Trey plays well... the Trey would have to start... I don't think the Niners care. I think they want to justify starting Brock Purdy."

Kyle Shanahan praises Trey Lance for connecting on accidental touchdown pass

If there is one person who disagrees with Cohn's notion about Trey Lance, however, it is head coach Kyle Shanahan.

With Brock Purdy still on the shelf as he recovers from shoulder surgery, Shanahan decided to give Lance his first start since last year, and despite his performance, the quarterback still received praise from the head coach regarding the touchdown:

“Made a hell of a play on the touchdown. I know it was almost a hell of a play for them with the pick. But that was the last guy on a bootleg that flashed and he put it on him. And (Duke Shelley, who almost intercepted the pass) came in and tipped and made a good play, but fortunately (Ross) Dwelley was there.

“It was an open hole. I mean, it was nice that he saw it, flipped and went for it. I’m glad that he tried to rip it. It was a tight window. He could put it a little bit more in front of him, but the guy came and made a good play on it and it ended up working out for us.”

Lance was eventually pulled from that game for Sam Darnold, then Brandon Allen, who combined for one interception. However, he may start again on Saturday, with Purdy's biggest threat to the QB1 turning out to be not Lance, but his own shoulder.