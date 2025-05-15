Kyle Van Noy gives candid reaction to Ravens' unpredictable NFL schedule

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who joined the team last season, didn't hold back with his assessment of the Ravens' newly released 2025 schedule.

Ad

He shared his thoughts on X on Thursday, just hours after the NFL officially announced it.

"We are live bullets out the gate this year huh?? That's a lot of playoff teams! 3 home games in a row weird… 3 away games in a row super weird! Thanksgiving @ Home against who Dey or who dat not sure which one it is will be Cinema. No X-MAS game this year on the road thank the heavens!! 3 out of the last 4 on the road. Fun times ahead!" Van Noy tweeted.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Van Noy's tweet spotlights several key aspects of Baltimore's schedule. The New York Times' Jeff Zrebiec characterized it as featuring "an extremely difficult September, a road-heavy late October/early November and a division-loaded finish."

Kyle Van Noy labels Weeks 9-11 as "super weird"

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Kyle Van Noy's enthusiasm about the Thanksgiving matchup reflects a major highlight in the Ravens' schedule. The team will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 27, one of four originally scheduled primetime games for Lamar Jackson and Co.

Ad

This holiday showdown adds extra spice to an already heated divisional rivalry. According to The New York Times' Jeff Zrebiec, the Bengals' offense could present the toughest challenge for Baltimore's defense all season, as it has "put up 72 points and 912 total yards against the Ravens in two losses last year."

The linebacker's relief about avoiding a Christmas road game stems from the team's schedule in previous years. Baltimore played on Christmas Day for two consecutive seasons before this year's reprieve.

Ad

The Ravens' schedule contains several unusual stretches. The opening six-game gauntlet includes five playoff teams from last season, including both AFC championship game participants. This brutal early stretch features matchups against the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. These are three teams Zrebiec noted are "widely considered three of the top five teams in the NFL."

Baltimore begins its season at Highmark Stadium against the Bills, revisiting the site of its divisional playoff exit in January. Subsequently, they have a three-game streak of consecutive road games against the Dolphins, Vikings and Browns during Weeks 9-11, which Van Noy called "super weird."

Ad

The schedule ends with a division-heavy schedule, as the Ravens play the Bengals and Steelers twice each over the last six weeks. Three of their last four games will be on the road, potentially making it difficult to achieve home playoff benefits.

Despite these challenges, there are still high hopes for Baltimore. Zrebiec forecasts an 11-6 season and third straight AFC North crown for the team. He highlighted its roster consistency and the return of key playmakers from the previous season as key strengths in a tough division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.