"Kyler already thinking about playing warzone after this L": NFL fans roast Kyler Murray after linking up with gamer FaZe Adapt before Cardinals game

Kyler Murray is infamously known for not possessing the desire to study films or do his homework before games. However, he has a strong interest in gaming and regularly streams his gaming sessions on Twitch. During the Arizona Cardinals' Week 4 showdown against the Seahawks, a clip of the quarterback went viral on social media.In the video, we see Murray meeting with Faze Adapt, a member of the popular esports team Faze Clan. The quarterback himself has been a member of this esports team since 2021.Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts and reactions on Kyler Murray meeting up with Faze Adapt at State Farm Stadium.stunna @notstunnahndrxxLINK@AZCardinals @K1 @FaZeAdapt kyler already thinking about playing warzone after this L😭😭😭Filthy KC @Miggy0907LINK@AZCardinals @K1 @FaZeAdapt Kyler worried more about COD than Seahawks Defense 😂MattyB @MythologizeMCLINK@AZCardinals @K1 @FaZeAdapt Guy needs to lock in stop thinking abt warzone gangConnor Johnson @conjohn16LINKThis is why we will always be a Mickey Mouse football teamA.L. @angeldust94__LINKExplains why he’s been playing like BUNS sheeeshColton Dodgson @FFCDodLINKReally rough timing on this oneDuring an interview with the New York Times in 2021, Murray opened up about how he does not spend hours studying game film. He also expressed confidence in his abilities with the ball on the field.&quot;I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens,&quot; Murray said. &quot;I'm not one of those guys that's going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don't sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.&quot;The Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. In July 2022, the quarterback signed a new five-year deal worth $230 million with the team. This latest contract also included a clause that required Murray to spend at least four hours a day studying film. However, this condition was later removed from his contract.How has Kyler Murray performed so far this season?The quarterback kicked off the team's 2025 campaign with a victory over the Saints on Sept. 7. In Week 2, they extended their winning streak to two games after a 27-22 win over the Panthers. However, the Cardinals suffered their first loss of the year last week against the San Francisco 49ers.The Cardinals also lost Thursday's showdown against the Seahawks. In this game, Kyler Murray completed 24 of the 41 passes he attempted for 200 yards, two passing touchdowns, and two interceptions. With just over 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the game was tied 20-20. However, Jason Myers' last-second 52-yard field goal helped the Seahawks clinch the victory.So far in four games, Murray has recorded 742 yards and six touchdowns passing. They are next scheduled to take on the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 5 at State Farm Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 4:05 pm ET.