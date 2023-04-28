The Arizona Cardinals were one of the biggest players at the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, as the team traded down from the third overall pick with the Houston Texans to the #12 and three picks later traded up to #6, which they used to select Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

While the Cardinals were able to earn an extra first-round pick due to the deal with the Texans, the fact that Johnson Jr. was the pick left many NFL fans trolling Arizona for what they considered a reach.

In recent weeks, it has became clear that quarterback Kyler Murray was in favor of the team selecting Johnson Jr. But not everybody thought it was a good pick:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

SportsCenter @SportsCenter With the sixth pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft , the Cardinals select Paris Johnson Jr. With the sixth pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the Cardinals select Paris Johnson Jr. 🌵 https://t.co/Xu7HLf4EcO

Hank Hanson @hank083264 @SportsCenter Really weird that neither OSU pick had highlights against Michigan. What happened in those games? @SportsCenter Really weird that neither OSU pick had highlights against Michigan. What happened in those games?

Nash @Nashtybooyah @SportsCenter Poor guy will find out quick how dysfunctional that team is when he has to pay to eat at the facility. @SportsCenter Poor guy will find out quick how dysfunctional that team is when he has to pay to eat at the facility.

Drizzy⚡️ @Drizzy_Kbh Trade Down was a W and now there do this???? Pick a guy who would be there in 6 picks stil and give up a 2 Pick Lions did Them dirty @SportsCenter Cardinals doing sooooo bad in this draftTrade Down was a W and now there do this???? Pick a guy who would be there in 6 picks stil and give up a 2 Pick Lions did Them dirty @SportsCenter Cardinals doing sooooo bad in this draft😂😂😂😂 Trade Down was a W and now there do this???? Pick a guy who would be there in 6 picks stil and give up a 2 Pick Lions did Them dirty

Travis @TRion28 @SportsCenter Passed on the 2 best DL to take a mid OL @SportsCenter Passed on the 2 best DL to take a mid OL 😂😂

What does Paris Johnson Jr. bring to the Cardinals?

His versatility is something that attracts the attention from coaches. He has played at guard and then moved to left tackle, but more importantly, he's great in any system, being able to produce without a drop in production. Technically, he's already at a good level, and he's also a great athlete. He showed a very good evolutionary curve

If he continues like this, the sky is the limit. But he's not a perfect prospect.

His weight is below ideal, and with that, he suffers against stronger opponents, who sometimes take him out of the pass protection base. Sometimes he has lapses and is slow to react to defenders' movements, especially when they change direction quickly. He can be more aggressive on the first shot, making better use of his huge wingspan.

There's a lot of work for Murray to do in Arizona

Kyler Murray needed a new protector for his blind side after a year where he suffered with protection week in, week out. With his new friend, he will be sure that his blind side won't always be open, even though he needs to improve individually after such a bad year.

But the good thing for Arizona is that they recognized one of their biggest problems and went hard to fix it. Even if you think it's a reach, the fact that the Cardinals have an extra first-round pick next year can make this selection sweeter.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes