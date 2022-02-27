"Pay the man!" - Kyler Murray's agent voices support for Aaron Rodgers' contract demands

There have been recent conflicting stories on whether or not Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made demands asking to be the highest paid player in the NFL.

If those rumors are true, then there is one person on the record who has said that the four-time NFL MVP is worth it. Erik Burkhardt, the agent for Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray, believes that the team should oblige and pay the Packers quarterback whatever he desires.

"Frankly, Rogers is worth well more than $50m per [game]," Burkhardt wrote on Twitter. "ANNOUNCERS are now making $20m+! To drive to the game, out of harms way, & just talk about QBs/ players! The Packers are a top seed contender with Rogers. What are they without him?? 5-6 wins & essentially irrelevant? Pay the man!"

Erik Burkhardt @ErikBurkhardt

ANNOUNCERS are now making $20m+! To drive to the game, out of harms way, & just talk about QBs/ players!

Packers are a top seed contender with Rogers. What are they without him?? 5-6 wins & essentially irrelevant? Pay the man! twitter.com/profootballtal… ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk If Aaron Rodgers wants $50 million per year, he's not being selfish. He's being smart. He's earned it; he should get it. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdj8 If Aaron Rodgers wants $50 million per year, he's not being selfish. He's being smart. He's earned it; he should get it. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdj8 Frankly, Rogers is worth well more than $50m per…ANNOUNCERS are now making $20m+! To drive to the game, out of harms way, & just talk about QBs/ players!Packers are a top seed contender with Rogers. What are they without him?? 5-6 wins & essentially irrelevant? Pay the man! Frankly, Rogers is worth well more than $50m per… ANNOUNCERS are now making $20m+! To drive to the game, out of harms way, & just talk about QBs/ players!Packers are a top seed contender with Rogers. What are they without him?? 5-6 wins & essentially irrelevant? Pay the man!💯 twitter.com/profootballtal…

Burkhardt, like many, speaks to just how important Rodgers is to the team and their success. In Week 9, the Packers faced the Kansas City Chiefs without their star signal-caller as he was on the COVID-19 list and was unable to play.

In his place, backup quarterback Jordan Love was only able to muster seven points for the offense in a performance that reminded everyone of who the real MVP is, even months before the official award was handed out at the NFL Honors.

Did Aaron Rodgers request to be the highest paid player in the league?

Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers

The answer to this question really depends on who you believe. ESPN reporter Dianna Russini was among the first to report that sources indicated the 2021-2022 NFL MVP wanted to become the NFL's highest paid player.

"From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”

But Aaron Rodgers' good friend and podcast host Pat McAfee came out to throw more light on these claims and said that he asked the former Super Bowl MVP himself about the rumors.

"Narratives have gone unchecked for a very LONG time. I reached AHT to @AaronRodgers12 this morning & asked if he wants to be the highest paid NFL player by a large margin..."categorically false" was his response," McAfee wrote on Twitter.

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



"categorically false" was his response



#PMSLive Narratives have gone unchecked for a very LONG time.. I reached AHT to @AaronRodgers12 this morning & asked if he wants to be the highest paid NFL player by a large margin..."categorically false" was his response Narratives have gone unchecked for a very LONG time.. I reached AHT to @AaronRodgers12 this morning & asked if he wants to be the highest paid NFL player by a large margin..."categorically false" was his response#PMSLive https://t.co/OkjJPpoKew

The world will soon find out who is telling the truth as the All-Pro quarterback has promised to make a decision on his future sooner rather than later.

Edited by Piyush Bisht