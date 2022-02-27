"That's a major character flaw" - Packers player calls out former teammate over controversial take on Aaron Rodgers

Greg Jennings' comments on Friday's First Things First episode about Aaron Rodgers have caused quite a storm. Jennings was teammates with Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers between 2006 and 2012.

Jennings revealed the advice Rodgers once gave him. The former wide receiver recalled when Rodgers told him not to demand more money after signing a contract extension.

"Don't be that guy. Don't, don't, don't sign this contract and then want more money," Jennings said.

Some of Aaron Rodgers' current teammates have taken issue with Jennings for talking negatively about his former teammate. One of those teammates is Packers linebacker Preston Smith. Smith tweeted on Friday, calling out Jennings for having a major character flaw in his comments.

"I don’t know how anybody can publicly talk down on a current or former teammate that’s a major character flaw," Smith said.

Smith is doing what most NFL teammates do: standing up for their fellow players. But Jennings is in the media now, and his comments were a story of Rodgers' past, not him indicting the reigning MVP.

Rodgers' request for money is a topic that leaves a lot of room open for debate. He's arguably the best quarterback in the league, with Tom Brady now retired. But are back-to-back MVP awards enough to warrant as much as a $50 million salary?

Does Aaron Rodgers deserve to be the NFL's highest-paid player?

Aaron Rodgers' resume is one of the most impressive in NFL regular-season history. He's won two consecutive MVP awards, putting him at four for his career (just one behind Peyton Manning for most all-time).

He's in the top ten in passing yards and top five all-time in passing touchdowns. But his teams have failed to advance to the Super Bowl since the 2010 season.

That said, this debate may be for nothing. Pat McAfee has had Rodgers on his show many times and has developed a good relationship with the ten-time Pro Bowler.

McAfee announced on Friday that Rodgers told him Dianna Russini's report of him wanting to be the highest-paid player in the NFL was "categorically false."

The Packers are likely hoping Rodgers doesn't wish for a salary of $50 million per year, as they have a monumentally difficult offseason path ahead of them. In addition to Rodgers wanting a new deal, his favorite target Davante Adams could walk in free agency if he wishes.

The organization must also walk a tight enough tightrope that they don't gut their roster too heavily, making themselves unable to contend in 2022, even with Rodgers.

It's an uncertain time to be a Packers fan. Whenever Rodgers makes his decision, a collective weight will be lifted off the shoulders of fans, the media, and the franchise alike, one way or another.

