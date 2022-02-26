Former Packers executive weighs in on rumors of Aaron Rodgers wanting to become highest paid player in NFL

Although Aaron Rodgers promised he'd make up his mind about his future with the Green Bay Packers, he's yet to do so.

Many wonder what the hold-up is and why Rodgers hasn't made up his mind yet?

Some say the reason why Aaron Rodgers hasn't made an announcement yet is because he wants more money.

But Andrew Brandt of ESPN tweeted that he doesn't think that is the case, and that he believes it's something else.

"Listen, if Rodgers-GB issues were just about $$ this would be resolved by now. Packers have shown willingness to pay top-of-market and push out Cap pain. All the rumors seem some subterfuge for the real reasons - whatever they are - for what is going on between the team and AR," Brandt wrote on Twitter.

ESPN's Diane Russini was the first to report on The Rich Eisen Show about Rodgers wanting more money

"He wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin, so we're talking about $50 million per year," Russini said.

Rodgers has responded to reports of him wanting more money, saying they are "categorically false."

What is Aaron Rodgers waiting on?

So if it's not the money that Rodgers wants, what is it? Well, he may be seriously considering his options.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy What if the Broncos make a blockbuster trade with the Packers for Aaron Rodgers? What if the Broncos make a blockbuster trade with the Packers for Aaron Rodgers? 💭 https://t.co/0ZKHFzZPMW

Does he want to continue in Green Bay? It seems as if the Packers are doing everything they can to accommodate Rodgers and his needs, even hiring his old quarterback coach.

He may also still be thinking about retiring. After reports of their break-up, it appears that Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are back together, and that could be a huge reason why he hasn't made up his mind yet.

Woodley may be a factor in Rodgers' decision about whether or not he even wants to continue playing. If he does, it may not be in Green Bay.

He may also be waiting to see what happens with Davante Adams, which may be the real reason Rodgers hasn't said anything.

It's rumored that the pair will want to continue playing with each other, so maybe Rodgers wants to see where Adams ends up before making his decision.

Either way, time is running out for Aaron Rodgers.

