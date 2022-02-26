“Don't think it’s about the money” - NFL insider refutes idea that Aaron Rodgers cares more about money than winning

The Aaron Rodgers saga continues to play on into the offseason with several rumors flying about whether or not the All-Pro quarterback will opt to return to the Green Bay Packers, request to be traded, or simply retire.

There have been reports that the quarterback is being selfish and desiring more money, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport is refuting those opinions.

As a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport spoke about reports that the four-time NFL MVP is in it strictly for the money.

"Aaron Rodgers could have taken the money last year & he took no new dollars. I do not believe that it is about the money for him," said Rapoport.

The reports stemmed from ESPN's Dianna Russini, who reported on Thursday that the 2021-2022 NFL MVP wanted to become the highest paid quarterback in the league.

“From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he [Aaron Rodgers] wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”

Once the report hit the airwaves, Pat McAfee felt the need to contact Rodgers himself to get a direct answer, and here is what he found out.

"Narratives have gone unchecked for a very LONG time. I reached out to @AaronRodgers12 this morning & asked if he wants to be the highest paid NFL player by a large margin... 'categorically false' was his response," McAfee wrote.

What will Aaron Rodgers decide for his future in 2022?

The Packers quarterback has fans and the NFL community waiting for his decision on his future next season. Right now, the only thing that we can be certain of is the fact that the future Hall of Famer has stated that he plans on making a decision sooner rather than later.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade. Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade.

The sooner he makes a decision, the sooner the Packers organization can get into the business of determining roster signings and the possibility of who will replace the quarterback should he decide to leave or retire.

One of the first orders of business for the team should be what to do with star receiver Davante Adams. The team can place a franchise tag on Adams in a two-week window from February 22 to March 8.

Rodgers has made it known that his desire is to play with Adams and perhaps that is even if he is traded. The new league year begins on March 16, so the sooner the Pro Bowl quarterback makes a decision, the better.

