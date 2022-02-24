NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers set to decide on Packers future sooner rather than later 

As the days get closer to the official commencement of the new league year, it seems like the chances of Aaron Rodgers remaining with the Green Bay Packers are becoming less and less. It appears as if Rodgers has been toying with the idea of retirement since before last season began, which gives the Packers little clarity on what his future plans are.

ESPN's Dianna Russini Tweeted this morning that Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon. There are multiple teams with offers on the table, but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade.

"Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade."

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade. Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade.

This comes days after Rodgers' lengthy Instagram post where he hinted at retirement after making an appearance on the Pat McAfee show yesterday. In the aforementioned Instagram post, Rodgers cherished his time with current and former teammates.

"To my teammates, past and current you are the icing on the beautiful cake we all call our job: football. The friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made. To everyone else, spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in awhile too while you’re at it. Love and peace,” said Rodgers.

Following the speculation, Rodgers made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show the next day, where he said a decision on his future wouldn't be made today.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Aaron Rodgers told the @PatMcAfeeShow that there will be "no decision on my future" today. He's "just getting (his) head above the sand now." Aaron Rodgers told the @PatMcAfeeShow that there will be "no decision on my future" today. He's "just getting (his) head above the sand now."

The news from Dianna Russini this morning indicates that the time has finally come for Rodgers to let the Packers know what his future plans are. It looks like he's leaning towards retirement/wanting out of Green Bay, but we won't know until he informs the Packers and an official announcement is made.

What an Aaron Rodgers trade could look like

Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

As Russini reported, there are already multiple teams with offers on the table. I'd expect all the quarterback needy teams to contact the Packers about acquiring Rodgers.

The Broncos seem to be the most heavily-linked team to make a trade for Rodgers as their new head coach was his offensive coordinator for the last three years in Green Bay. It has also been reported that Nathaniel Hackett has been lobbying for the Broncos to trade for Rodgers.

Whatever the truth may be, a franchise will have to give up multiple first-round picks and maybe some key players to acquire the services of Rodgers. Maybe a wildcard team will come in and trade for Rodgers such as the Pittsburgh Steelers or Washington Commanders, or perhaps Rodgers does indeed choose to retire.

Until we hear from Rodgers himself, the NFL community as a whole waits with bated breath.

Edited by David Nyland