3 times Aaron Rodgers flirted with the idea of retirement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has flirted with the idea of retiring multiple times in his career. His lengthy Instagram post from Monday night where he thanked and cherished former and current teammates caused some speculation, with many believing it was a possible hint at retirement or departure from the Packers.

Following all the rumors, Rodgers addressed the matter on Tuesday afternoon on The Pat McAfee Show, stating that there will be no decision made today on whether or not he'll be retiring.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Aaron Rodgers told the @PatMcAfeeShow that there will be "no decision on my future" today. He's "just getting (his) head above the sand now." Aaron Rodgers told the @PatMcAfeeShow that there will be "no decision on my future" today. He's "just getting (his) head above the sand now."

Here are three times, including Monday night's post where Rodgers flirted with the idea of retiring.

3 times Aaron Rodgers teased his retirement

1 - Rodgers' most recent Instagram post on February 21 hints at retirement

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

On Monday night, Aaron Rodgers posted a message with 10 pictures thanking current and former teammates. One of the pictures was of teammates Randall Cobb and Davante Adams with an unoccupied spot between them when Rodgers had missed the game. Rodgers always stands next to the two players during the national anthem, and it had many people wondering if that's what the future is going to look like in Green Bay.

The Instagram post was random, but it could have just been Rodgers' way of thanking some of the people close to him in his life.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate For what it's worth: Aaron Rodgers usually stands in between Davante Adams and Randall Cobb during the national anthem. The final picture in his Instagram post is a photo of Cobb and Adams with an empty space between them (from the game he missed). For what it's worth: Aaron Rodgers usually stands in between Davante Adams and Randall Cobb during the national anthem. The final picture in his Instagram post is a photo of Cobb and Adams with an empty space between them (from the game he missed). https://t.co/VSIc7oCCLU

