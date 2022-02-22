Could Aaron Rodgers be hinting at retirement in viral social media post?

Aaron Rodgers may have just provided breadcrumbs for those wondering if the former Super Bowl MVP will return to the Packers franchise next season.

Many thought the most likely scenario would be Rodgers sticking with Green Bay after his relationship with the brass and organization has seemingly improved since the start of last season.

Rodgers has even worked out at the Packers' facility since the season ended.

Late last night, Aaron Rodgers posted a lengthy Instagram post with a possible hint at retiring. In his message, he thanked former and current teammates (among others) and reflected on his time in Green Bay.

“To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love, @kurtbenkert, you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year... I love you guys,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers then went on to thank current and former teammates while encouraging everyone to spread love.

“To my teammates, past and current you are the icing on the beautiful cake we all call our job: football. The friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made. To everyone else, spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in awhile too while you’re at it. Love and peace,” added Rodgers.

Whatever this message means, it has certainly caused speculation about Rodgers possibly retiring. This isn't the first time that Rodgers has brought up the possibility of retiring.

At age 38, retirement seems more likely of an option, but we'll have to wait and see what Aaron Rodgers decides to do next.

Aaron Rodgers hinted at retirement during MVP speech

After winning his fourth NFL MVP this season, Rodgers hinted at retiring during the MVP presser.

"I have not made any decision yet. I've been easing into the offseason and I'm excited about being here tonight. It feels like a dream, surreal for sure, to be sitting here as a four-time MVP," said Rodgers.

"I have not made any decision yet. I've been easing into the offseason and excited about being here tonight. It feels like a dream, surreal for sure, to be sitting here as a four-time MVP." Aaron Rodgers in his MVP presser:"I have not made any decision yet. I've been easing into the offseason and excited about being here tonight. It feels like a dream, surreal for sure, to be sitting here as a four-time MVP."

The former Super Bowl MVP ended with this statement on retirement:

"I don't fear retirement. I don't fear moving on. I'm very proud of what I've accomplished, proud that I've accomplished it in Green Bay over the last 17 years, and excited about the future. Whatever that ends up looking like."

