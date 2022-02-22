Ranking the Top 5 wide receivers entering free agency

Just as the 2021-2022 NFL season concluded a week ago, the next thing NFL fans can look forward to is free agency. The wide receiver free agency class isn't the deepest, but some quality names out there can impact starters on new teams. Here's a look at the five best free wide receivers that will hit the free agency market.

5.) JuJu-Smith Schuster

Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots

The former 2017 leads the list at number five. Smith-Schuster made the Pro Bowl in his second season, where he recorded 11 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. Juju has 323 receptions for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns in five seasons with Pittsburgh.

His stint last year was cut short due to a season-ending shoulder injury vs. the Broncos in week 5. Smith-Schuster returned for one last game in the wildcard round vs. the Chiefs, where the Steelers lost.

If healthy, JuJu can become a great number two wide receiver on any roster and can be a good productive slot receiver.

4.) Allen Robinson

Indianapolis Colts v Chicago Bears

At number four, we have Bears pending free-agent Allen Robinson. In his eight-year career, Robinson has 6,409 receiving yards, 40 touchdowns and 495 receptions. The former Jaguar has three 1,000 yard-seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 2015. Robinson signed with the Bears in 2018 and has had 1,000-yard seasons in the last two out of three with inconsistent quarterback play.

Robinson is still a productive deep-threat who can be number one, and we haven't seen his full potential yet, since he's never played against a good or elite quarterback.

