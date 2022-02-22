"Freaking drama queen" - NFL fans mixed bunch speculating about Aaron Rodgers' cryptic social media post

Could Aaron Rodgers be retiring from the game of football soon? One may think so after his most recent Instagram post.

Late last night, the Packers quarterback placed a lengthy post on Instagram thanking former and current teammates for the time they've spent together.

The rumors have gone on and on since the Packers' divisional round loss to the 49ers. Will he force a trade and want to play elsewhere? Or will he stick around to play with Green Bay again next season?

This is what the football world has been wondering for the last month and a half, and his recent Instagram post has led many to believe he is leaning towards retirement.

Fans have mixed opinions about Rodgers' post and what it means. Some think it's just for attention, while others are happy he's out of their division.

@gsemike is tired of Rodgers being a drama queen and wants him to retire already.

@gsemike is tired of Rodgers being a drama queen and wants him to retire already.

Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari responded to the news with a funny GTA meme, referring to the offseason attention the Packers will receive around this.

@Carlie101 had a unique response, saying that Rodgers will be on the McAfee Show to address people misinterpreting his message.

@Carlie101 had a unique response, saying that Rodgers will be on the McAfee Show to address people misinterpreting his message.

@Sanaynayff responded by saying this is the time of the year for all offseason speculation.

@Sanaynayff responded by saying this is the time of the year for all offseason speculation.

@PrimeDree says Rodgers is doing this for attention and can't go a week without being in headlines.

@PrimeDree says Rodgers is doing this for attention and can't go a week without being in headlines.

@cujoknows is another person who thinks Rodgers did this for attention.

@BayCounsel also gets the indication that this seems more like a retirement message.

@Westremembers responded by saying all eyes on the Pat McAfee show tomorrow since Rodgers will be making an appearance on it.

@GavinRonk thinks it's an end of an era in Green Bay and thanked Rodgers.

@s_mickey23 can't fathom whether Rodgers is retiring or not.

@ninernate49 thinks Rodgers will be a Bronco after this message.

Whether he retires or gets traded, it seems unlikely that the 38-year-old will be a Packer next season.

Aaron Rodgers' picture of Davante Adams and Randall Cobb leads people to think he's out of Green Bay

Wild Card Round - Green Bay Packers v Washington Redskins

In the final picture of the post, there's a photo of Randall Cobb and Davante Adams with an empty space between them (from the game the quarterback missed this season due to COVID-19.)

The Packers signal-caller typically stands between Cobb and Adams during the national anthem. This could be a subliminal message from the quarterback, showing what the future in Green Bay could look like without him.

